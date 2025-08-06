Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: newlitg, poison ivy

Poison Ivy As A Proper Supervillain Again? Poison Ivy #35 Spoilers

Poison Ivy as a Proper Supervillain again? Today's Poison Ivy #35 spoilers, and a little back history...

Once upon a time, there were two Poison Ivys. Born out of warring editorial forces at DC Comics who saw Poison Ivy in very different ways, the battle played out on the page. Was she a genocidal bad guy, or an environmental protector. Did she fancy Batman or Harley Quinn? James Tynion IV decided to resolve these editorial issues (after a few of the editors had been fired) by putting two different Poison Ivys into his Fear State event in the Batman books…

… and then merge them together into just one Poison Ivy. With her former girlfriend and super botanist, The Gardener, and her current, Harley Quinn. It was a clear statement of intent. In Batman #107 we had first met The Gardener, a character new to Gotham but who had links to Poison Ivy, courtesy of her two foliage dogs.

She returned in Batman #109, and her history with Poison Ivy – and Harley Quinn – was filled in a little.

Poison Ivy's former girlfriend. Who, it seems, was totally cool with Harley Quinn and Ivy. Indeed, she seems quite the cheerleader for the couple. And, as Poison Ivy become Queen Ivy, and a threat against Gotham, The Gardener had Ivy's back, echoing the very editorial divides within DC.

And soon her backstory with Poison Ivy was being filled out in Batman: Secret Files: The Gardener, now part of the research team that would create Swamp Thing, Poison Ivy and the Floronic Man.

And rather than being a shy scientist taken advantage of, Pamela Isley is now far more of a protagonist in her relationship with Woodrue.

But Ivy seeing Bella, The Gardner, as a threat to her relationship with Woodrue.

But also getting in there herself.

And now we have a Poison Ivy

With The Gardener debriefing Catwoman, who had rescued one of the Poison Ivys, and had her own concerns.

And Poison Ivy having her concern over what The Gardener had just done and why.

It is this Poison Ivy that G Willow Wilson then picked up, in back-up stories which would then spill over into her own mini-series, which grew and grew, a genuine DC Comics success story and one that Poison Ivy fans who bitterly complained about a lack of Ivy at DC, could not believe, as DC Editorial changed tack on the matter.

And it is that beginning that comes to an end of sorts in today's Poison Ivy #35, three years on and still

by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.

As the two are now more at odds that over their future with the Order Of The Green Knight environmental force, with its divided motivation and possible futures. And so Poison Ivy doies something.

And she does something that even she knows is wrong, bad, evil.

Taking away the one thing that made Bella, turning her green fingers into Rot. For once, she is not the hero in her story.

Poison Ivy, in a way that the DC Editorial faction who once wanted this, could never have envisaged, is the villain once more.

And she damn well knows it. Something she will have to live with. Or not… Poison Ivy #35 is published today. And this may be ahead of the big Poison Ivy change promised that will be coming next year…

Poison Ivy #35

by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara

The Order of the Green Knight's leadership hangs in the balance as Poison Ivyand the Gardener go head-to-head in a brutal fight to see who will control theorganization and who will be stripped of their power (and perhaps even more).Can Ivy count on her new allies within the Order to have her back, or will theyturn on her?

