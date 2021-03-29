Will Batman Pit The Gardener Against Poison Ivy?

We already looked at the evidence that James Tynion IV was making his character Ghost-Maker a bi-sexual/pansexual character in Batman with one easy panel.

But with enquiries about the future of Poison Ivy at DC Comics, the appearance of the new character The Gardener may suggest something similar.

As Poison Ivy takes in the escaped-after-A-Day Arkham Asylum resident known as Stabbo, leaving him for the police, with a diagnosis.

And we meet The Gardener with plant-based dogs and a rose in hand, echoing the appearance of Poison Ivy. While Bleeding Cool can confirm her interest in Harley Quinn, saying in the yet-to-be-lettered speech balloons,

" You were right Rex. She is back in Gotham after all. And that means there's still hope."

We know that the story of Poison Ivy – or indeed, Queen Ivy – is to continue in Harley Quinn, Batman, and maybe even Harley Quinn And Batman if they even announce that.

The Gardner looks like how that will begin – just don't expect to learn more than this in Batman #107.

