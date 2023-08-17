Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: boulder, Colorado, comic shop

Police Make Arrest After Boulder, Colorado Comic Shop Theft

Earlier this month, Bleeding Cool reported on a break-in and theft at Time Warp Comics of Boulder, Colorado, with more than $13,000 worth of comic books being taken while causing almost $3,000 in damages.

"He definitely knew exactly what he came in here for," said Time Warp Comics owner Wayne Winsett to the Daily Camera at the time. "It's obviously a customer or somebody that's very familiar with the store. He had a backpack, knew exactly where to go, what to take fast and was in and out in less than two minutes."

Now according to the Daily Camera, local police have arrested James Dobbins Wear, 35, of Nederland on suspicion of second-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief and two counts of criminal violation of a protection order, a misdemeanour, after he was reportedly identified while selling the stolen items.

Westword reports that only two-thirds of the stolen comic books have been located. Ten were found at KaPow Comics and Coffee in Colorado Springs, with owner Martin Davidson only realising he had some of them when he read Bleeding Cool's report detailing the theft and the list of the missing comics.

"I saw an article that said something about Time Warp being robbed and at the bottom of that article was a list of what was stolen. I realized some of those were books I'd just bought the previous Wednesday. I've known Wayne for almost thirty years, and I immediately texted him to let him know I'd bought some of his books, and since I'd written the guy a check for them, I knew his name, too. It was pretty easy to figure out who the kid was. We just looked him up on Facebook and, boom, there he was" said Davidson.

Apparently, Wear told actually Davidson at the time that his store and the Iron Lion were the only two stores locally currently buying books so Winsett called up the Iron Lion to see if any of the comics had turned up there. "When I got in touch with a manager there, they confirmed that they'd bought seven of them, and wanted to do the right thing in getting them back to us," though they had already sold one of the seven books, Daredevil 168 before realizing that it had been stolen. Wear reportedly used the alias Christopher Hitchens at the Iron Lion.

9 News reports that "One of the store owners told police that Wear told him a story about how his sister's husband and died and he was trying to sell the man's books. The store owner had seen media coverage of the theft and realized nine of 10 books that Wear sold him were stolen from Time Warp… A second store owner in Colorado Springs told police that the same man had sold him eight books. Both store owners identified Wear or his vehicle from photographs… One store paid Wear $600 for 10 items, while another store paid him $4,000 for eight items. Both store owners said Wear came in with a woman and a child and told the owners the comics were from Wear's late brother-in-law."

A fundraiser was set up by some of Winsett's friends to help the shop get back on its feet and cover the damages. The money raised will go toward an upgraded security system and a new and stronger door.

9 News also reports from the affidavit; "Wear had also recently fought with Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies and then ran from them… A sheriff's office deputy told police that Wear "will do anything to get away and to not be arrested and to be prepared for a fight." The deputy said Wear goes from city to city to avoid charges and that Wear was previously arrested in Boulder County in May on suspicion of burglary, kidnapping, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and misdemeanour child abuse. He also faces charges of contempt of court, according to court records." Bleeding Cool understands that Wear has now been released on bail.

Here were the listed comic books that were stolen.

The theft can be seen below.

