The Politics of Krakoan Resurrection – Wolverine #12 and Way Of X #2

Today sees just a couple of Krakoan X-Men comic books published today, but both get deep into the weeds with Krakoan politics. It's has been established that the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols as carried out by The Five will not apply to duplicates, whether formed by clones, alternate realities or time travel – it's just too confusing for Cerebro, determining what makes an individual and whose soul is whose. Mister Sinister isn't even allowed to make clones (officially) either. And as a result neither Madelyne Pryor or her child, the adult Cable, were allowed to be brought back from the dead with the rest. And X-Factor were tasked with establishing Proof of Death before reviving someone, so to avoid having multiple versions of the same person – and soul -running around. Though we still reckon that happened with Laura Kinney and Old Woman Wolverine in X-Men.

But there still seems to be some wiggle room. In Wolverine #12, that means using The Five to bring back Wolverine, even though he hasn't died. Just one without a soul – or a brain.

Obviously The Beast, as Krakoan resident mad scientist, is behind this. While in The Way Of X #2, there is another complication. With Nightcrawler finding the body of David Haller, Legion, the mutant son of Charles Xavier and Gabrielle Haller, and helping free him in the now traditional Krakoan way.

Planned to be revived by The Krakoan Five as normal. Except that for Daddy Xavier, it might not go that way.

Looks like Legion has revived himself via his own Krakoan bootstraps. It begs the question, how many more of himself could he bring back? Remember Andy Warhol in Miracleman?

The idea introduced in a line by Alan Moore in Miracleman #16, then developed by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham in Miracleman #19.

Why not come back multiple times? What would happen to your soul – which does appear to definitely exist in the Marvel Universe? Is this where the Krakoan X-Men comic books may be heading?

WOLVERINE #12

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210595

(W) Ben Percy (A) Scot Eaton (CA) Adam Kubert

LAST BLOOD!

A last-ditch effort will put WOLVERINE and LOUISE within fanging distance of DRACULA…and a betrayal that will tear through the X-books! Parental Advisory In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $3.99 WAY OF X #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210589

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

A VILLAIN REVEALED!

• The dark force hiding within Krakoa begins to show its true form.

• The answers are hidden…WITHIN THE MINDSCAPE. Kurt's – and…others.

• One of the most dangerous mutants is reborn!

Rated T+In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $3.99

