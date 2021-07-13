Popeye Classic Figures Finally Revealed From Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio has finally put up pre-orders for their new figure license feature all of your favorite classic Popeye characters. Four figures will be released featuring beautifully sculpted figures standing between 4 – 6" tall. Each figure will receive its own set of accessories as well as a nice set of articulation to recapture the magic of the beloved cartoon. Kicking things off first is Popeye, who will get two different head sculpts. Some interchangeable hands, and of course, his powerful can of spinach. The main big bad also makes his debut witH Boss Fight Studio as he gets just s set of swappable hands to kick some sailor butt. Olive Oyl is also joining the set of figures, and she will come with swappable hands, a second head, and her baby Swee'Pea. Last but not least, we are getting Castor Oyl, who comes with Eugene the Jeep, a Whiffle Bird, and some hats.

Each of these Popeye figures is very well done, and fans will be very happy with what Boss Fight Studio has created. The 1:12 scale figures are all priced at $34.99 and are up for pre-order right now and can be located here. These figures are perfect for old and new fans of this lassi cartoon, and the detail, articulation, and accessories will keep fans entertained for hours. Be sure to not miss out on this unique license from Boss Fight Studio and add some retro flair to your collection.

"Well, Blow Me Down!" Everyone's favorite Sailor Man and his crew are finally coming to highly articulated figure form! Drawing inspiration from the classic Segar comic strips, these figures are sure to delight all Popeye fans! These 1:12 scale figures stand between 4-6 inches depending on the character."

Popeye comes ready for action with his spinach can for power, alternate hands, removable hat, and an alternate head for all your play and display needs!

Bluto is ready for fist-pounding action! This gigantic figure comes with a removable hat and alternate hands for all your play and display needs.

Olive comes with Swee' Pea, removable hat, alternate hands, alternate head, a soft goods fabric skirt, and an alternate Swee' Pea head for multiple expressions.

Castor Oyl comes with fan favorites Eugene the Jeep and Bernice the Whiffle Hen! In a nod to his many careers, he also comes with 3 removable hats for all your play and display needs.

*These figures are adult collectibles for Ages 15 and up. Contains small parts.