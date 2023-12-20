Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: archie comics, march 2024, Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe Of Horrors, Solicits

Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe Of Horrors in Archie Comics March 2024 Solicits

Archie Comics launches a second Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe Of Horrors in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Archie Comics launches a second Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe Of Horrors in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations from Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, Ryan Cady, Federico Sabbatini, Chris Panda and Liana Kangas. Here's the full solicits.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… POP'S CHOCK'LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS (ONE-SHOT)

Pop Tate is the glue holding Riverdale together, whether everyone realizes or not. His Chock'lit Shoppe is the beating heart of the city, where everyone can stop in for a delicious bite and some safe haven—even the worst sorts. And not just the run-of-the-mill rapscallions who recently broke the jukebox. When a young Riverdale couple (Nick St. Clair and Sherry Thyme) attempt to dine and dash on the humble small business owner, they quickly discover the fryer grease isn't the only heart-stopping thing about the Chock'lit Shoppe. From tales of mystery meat to the unnatural visitors that dine late at night, this anthology tells stories about the horrors that happen at Riverdale's beloved malt shop—and how Pop Tate is at the center of it all, the most powerful figure in Riverdale providing haven to all sorts of terrors and underhanded villainy.

Script: Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, Ryan Cady

Art: Federico Sabbatini, Chris Panda, Liana Kangas

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 3/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: ROCK 'N' ROLL

Rock on with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of melodic tales! In "Rock Candi," The Archies have some competition when a new girl band, ROCK CANDI, enters the scene! But it's not all sugar and spice and everything nice—Betty and Veronica are feeling torn about having to leave The Archies behind, but there's way more of a musical future for them in Rock Candi, along with their drummer, new girl Jola Kitt. Do they have what it takes to rock all of Riverdale? Plus, more rockin' stories of musical mayhem!

Script: Holly G!

Art: Holly G!, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Holly G!, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 3/8

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE DECADES: THE 1960s (TPB)

Journey back to the Silver Age with the Mirth of a Nation himself, Archie Andrews! Continue the 80th anniversary celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Archie shined bright in the 1960s when his standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious, and unforgettable—and the dates were always double-booked! Decades features some of the iconic stories that cemented his lasting imprint on the world.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White, Rosario "Tito" Peña

978-1-64576-879-1

$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8"

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/22

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #338

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "The Beast of Bolling Bay," Something shatters a rowboat on Bolling Bay, almost drowning two fishermen. Was it a giant turtle or some other unidentified sea monster? Assuming there must be a logical explanation, Mr. Lodge hires Captain Valor to investigate and suggests he take Little Archie as a local guide since he and his friends often fish the area. Will Captain Valor, Little Archie and his friend Little Ambrose be able to find out the truth about the "monster"? Next, in "The Most Heroic Villain," The Fox is at the mercy of Mr. Smile, when his son Ghost Fox comes to save the day! Except Mr. Smile has a secret weapon—Evil Heart! Watch the two teen masked crusaders go head-to-head to see whose powers reign supreme!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn

Art: Bill Galvan, Steven Butler, Ben Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 3/8

192-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19: JUGHEAD FUN AND GAMES

From time travel to life lessons and everything in-between, this digest highlights the best and brightest Jughead moments and stories—with plenty of snacks and shenanigans along the way!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 3/29

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS WONDER (TPB)

With over 80 years of comics, it's no WONDER that Archie can continue to provide 1,000 pages of hilarious tales of high school hijinks and dating drama. This newest collection will leave you with a sense of wonder, and a lot of laughs along the way!

Script: Various

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Rosario "Tito" Peña

978-1-64576-875-3

$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16"

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/1

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #312

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "The Foxy New Kid," Kevin asks Veronica to help him out with an important request. The new kid—Shinji—is really cool but also mysterious. He can't get a read on him. But when the two of them decide to just confront him, he's nowhere to be found. Instead, they get ambushed by Ghost Fox. Why are they after Shinji? Who hired them? What's their scheme? Then, in "Real Horse Power," Betty and Veronica are on Lodge's ranch. The newly hired manager, Nevada Jones, is a bit much—does Mr. Jones really need to wear the mask? But when the horses spook and stampede, he's immediately chasing them down. Betty joins the chase and helps to lasso the wild stallions!

