Power Girl's Punching Powers Get More Like America Chavez (Spoilers)

It's not just a new secret identity name that Power Girl is sporting, she's also been getting new super powers to add to the list.

It's not just a new secret identity name that Power Girl is sporting in an attempt to not be labelled a Super Karen. She's also been getting new super powers to add to the list, courtesy of the Lazarus Juices that fell during the Lazarus Planet event. Initially psychic in nature…

… she loses her psychic abilities in a confrontation with Johnny Sorrow, but is left with a new astral punch ability that creates doorways to the astral realm.

Like that. Punching people into the astral plane. Except maybe more. Because in the new Power Girl #1 out tomorrow, they have gotten a little more physical in nature. Previously we said, "What can it do, who can it do it to, how can it be controlled? Well, I guess that will be up to the writer of every comic going forward". And Leah Williams has taken it further with Eduardo Pansica and Julio Ferreira.

She can punch across space, opening portals from one place in space, or dimension, to another. She is a punching teleporter and dimension jumper. A cross between Miss America and Nightcrawler, just with even more of a punch…

We've seen the way that Omen looks at Power Girl as well…

POWER GIRL #1 CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Gary Frank

PRETTY, PUNCHY, AND POWERFUL! After the events of Knight Terrors, a long-dormant Kryptonian threat has returned to take down Superman and his family. Who could possibly stop it? Well, according to the Man of Steel, it's Power Girl! Witness a road trip race against time as Paige reconnects with her roots to save the world from her deadly past. Power Girl Special writer Leah Williams returns with artist Eduardo Pansica (Supergirl) for an ongoing series of epic proportions! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/26/2023

