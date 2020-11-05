Mighty Morphin #1 Sells Over 20,000 Less Than Power Rangers #1

As we predicted, Mighty Morphin #1, the first Power Rangers relaunch series by Ryan Parrott and Marco Renna, has sold out at on-sale and Boom Studios is rushing back for a second printing. Boom did manage to surprise us however by offering two-second printing cover options.

And as we informed you earlier, while Mighty Morphin #1 orders were the second highest-ordered issue of Power Rangers in the history of the franchise at FOC, the issue was bumped to the #3 spot by the second relaunch title Power Rangers #1 when it FOC'd. We helpfully reminded retailers and fans that it was actually the Mighty Morphin series that features the original Mighty Morphin Power Ranger team and the mysterious new Green Ranger, but it seems that retailers may have still under-ordered Mighty Morphin #1. They had a second chance at evening out their numbers when Boom offered foil variants of both debut issues for Local Comic Shop Day… but that only served to widen the divide as orders for Power Rangers #1 came in higher yet again.

As we understand it the total sales for Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1 are now over 162,000 copies with a difference of more than 20,000 copies between the two issues. And as rabid Power Ranger fans race around to complete sets of issue #1, collectors may have a field day with variant covers that certainly have lower print runs than Power Rangers #1.

One might assume that the rarest cover will be the surprise one-per-store "Thank You" variant featuring a wraparound cover by Jung-Geun Yoon but that's not the case. Nor is it the first 1-in-10 connecting incentive cover by fan-favorite Rangers artist Dan Mora featuring every Ranger ever or the 1-in-25 Goni Montes variant featuring Lord Drakkon, although both will likely be on many checklists. One could also snap up one of the 17 retailer exclusive variants, but the rarest of the rare is the 1-in-250 copy incentive cover featuring the undressed art by the cover artist who first put Power Rangers on the map – Goni Montes – with less than 100 copies in circulation. That should make for some happy hunting.