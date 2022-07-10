Power Rangers #21 Preview: It's Always Harder

It's always harder for the Power Rangers in this preview of Power Rangers #21, which sounds like something they might want to see a doctor about. Check out the preview below.
POWER RANGERS #21
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAY220345
MAY220346 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR B LEGACY VAR – $3.99
MAY220350 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR WYATT – $3.99
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna
Jason is determined to help a grieving friend find a lost ally, no matter the danger and no matter the cost.
However, things aren't as they seem when the opportunity for an unexpected betrayal arises… leading to the reveal of a NEW RANGER.
In Shops: 7/13/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY220345 Power Rangers #21, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAY220346 POWER RANGERS #21 CVR B LEGACY VAR, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for MAY220350 POWER RANGERS #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR WYATT, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Jake Wyatt, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY220345 Power Rangers #21, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY220345 Power Rangers #21, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY220345 Power Rangers #21, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY220345 Power Rangers #21, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY220345 Power Rangers #21, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY220345 Power Rangers #21, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAY220345 Power Rangers #21, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, in stores Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.