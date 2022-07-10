Power Rangers #21 Preview: It's Always Harder

It's always harder for the Power Rangers in this preview of Power Rangers #21, which sounds like something they might want to see a doctor about. Check out the preview below.

POWER RANGERS #21

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220345

MAY220346 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR B LEGACY VAR – $3.99

MAY220350 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR WYATT – $3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna

Jason is determined to help a grieving friend find a lost ally, no matter the danger and no matter the cost. However, things aren't as they seem when the opportunity for an unexpected betrayal arises… leading to the reveal of a NEW RANGER.

In Shops: 7/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: boom, Comics, previews