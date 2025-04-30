Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: MMPR, power rangers

Power Rangers Prime #6 Comes With A Reference To Very First Episode

Today's Power Rangers Prime #6 comes with a reference to very first episode...

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was created for America by Haim Saban, Shuki Levy and Shotaro Ishinomori, a live-action superhero television series produced in 1993 by Saban Entertainment, based on the Japanese franchise Super Sentai, with newly filmed material to localise the production. The first Power Rangers entry, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, debuted on the 28th of August, 1993, and helped launch the Fox Kids programming block, as well as launching line of action figures and other toys by Bandai and currently owned by Hasbro through a dedicated subsidiary, SCG Power Rangers LLC.

In today's Power Rangers Prime #6 comic book, we get quite a fun reference to that, set fourteen years ago from the current timeline of the comic book by Melissa Flores and Michael Yg, published by Boom Studios.

"Refugee 082893" or 08.28.93. August 28th 1993. And now part of the established canon. Power Rangers Prime #6 by Melissa Flores and Michael Yg, is published today by Boom Studios. That's on 043025.

POWER RANGERS PRIME #6

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Yg, Michael (CA) Dan Mora

