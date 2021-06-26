Power Rangers Unlimited Edge of Darkness #1 Preview – Phantom Ranger

Power Rangers Unlimited Edge of Darkness #1 is in stores on Wednesday from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, and it comes with exciting news for Powerbronies, the colloquial term for hardcore Power Rangers fan. This issue is billed as the first full appearance of the Phantom Ranger, which surely justifies the book's eight dollar price tag. Right? Right?? Don't answer that. Check out the preview below.
POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED EDGE OF DARKNESS #1 CVR A MORA
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211188
APR211189 – POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED EDGE OF DARKNESS #1 CVR B YOON – $7.99
(W) Frank Gogol (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora
Answering Zordon's call, the Phantom Ranger investigates the aftermath of an Empyreal attack.
Only to discover their connection to an ancient evil he encountered long ago… which may have finally returned to threaten the entire universe.
Rising star Frank Gogol (Dead End Kids) and artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn) present the first full appearance of the Phantom Ranger in a story that will ripple through the Power Rangers franchise.
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $7.99
