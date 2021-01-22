Powers Of X Tease Finally Comes To Fruition In Next Week's X-Men #17

X-Men #17 by Jonathan Hickman and Brett Booth is published next week, and it looks like it might answer a tease from December 2019. Which is when Powers Of X #6 was published, ending the House Of X event but also teasing the future with this Foreshadowing Cover below. Could it be that thirteen months later, it is coming to fruition? Thanks to Bleeding Cool reader Young Martteen for the tip. Here's that cover in question.

And here is that preview for X-Men #17. Featuring intergalactic battle with the Shi'ar, Kree, Skrull, Brood, Dire Wraith, Krimellian and more, and also acting as a bit of a metaphor for Brexit, possibly? Certainly emphasising the necessity of trade to create peace, an intergalactic coca-colonisation.

Basically, the universe went bust and all hell has broken loose – see, the events of Empyre have continued to have an impact on the Marvel Universe. But we also get a focus on Xandra, genetic daughter of Emperor Lilandra and Charles Xavier, sitting on the Shi'ar throne.

But she has gone missing, leaving an empty throne. Could it, by any chance, be Sunspot-sized? Will Roberta Da Costa be the new Emperor of the Shi'Ar Empire any day now? What will Cannonball – and his wife – have to say about that? X-Men #17 is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, 27th of January. Although some folk are likely to be ignoring it…

X-MEN #17

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200522

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Brett Booth (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

STORM THE EMPIRE! When the Shi'ar Empire asks the X-Men for help, Cyclops, Storm and Marvel Girl answer the call. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99