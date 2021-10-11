Predator Comics Debut Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Predator was supposed to be back with a vengeance in comics this year as Marvel was bringing the series back like they already have with Alien. That is not going to happen anytime soon, however, as a rights lawsuit is going to keep that from happening for the foreseeable future. What you can still collect are the many Predator comics published by Dark Horse for decades. The first, Predator #1 from 1989, is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions for a CGC 9.8 graded copy. Only 286 match that grade, so there are not that many out there. That's why it is currently sitting at $370 and heading up as of this writing. You can check it out below.

Hopefully, The Predator Lawsuit Ends Fast

"Predator #1 (Dark Horse, 1989) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of the Predator in comics. Chris Warren cover and art. Sam De La Rosa art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $70. CGC census 10/21: 286 in 9.8, none higher. The Predators are back, only this time their hunting ground isn't the tropical jungles of South America–it's the concrete and street jungles of New York City! It's the hottest summer on record, and Detective Schaefer suspects that his brother's disappearance is somehow tied to the wave of gruesome murders plaguing New York! 32 pages, FC. Cover price $2.25."

I own this Predator comic graded as well. I sent in my personal copy earlier this year and got it back as a 9.4. Maybe I should bid on this one and sell my copy…But I won't, I won't compete with you, dear reader. Go here and place a bid on this one, as big an 80's property key as there can be. Eventually, that lawsuit will end, and we will get more comics and films and more. While you are bidding on this book, go ahead and take a look at what else is taking bids today.