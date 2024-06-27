Posted in: Ahoy, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #150, chip zdarsky, Denys Cowan, jorge jimenez, mike hawthorne

Bleeding Cool Preview: Batman #150 – What's A Secret Identity Worth?

Next week brings Batman #150 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, Mike Hawthorne, Denys Cowan. And Bleeding Cool has an unofficial preview

Next week brings Batman #150 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, Mike Hawthorne, Denys Cowan. And Bleeding Cool has a little unofficial preview of what will be officially hitting comic book stores.

Back in October, spinning out of New York Comic Con, Bleeding Cool ran the gossip that DC Comics was going to do something regarding the secret identity of Batman getting leaked somehow. And then we got a first look at the end of the Batman/Catwoman: Gotham War, when one of Catwoman's retrained henchmen working as cat burglars discovered the truth about Bruce Wayne and Batman in The Scorched Earth bookend to that event last year.

Bleeding Cool wondered, even though DC Comics had only just put Superman's secret identity back in the box, was it time to give Batman's an airing? Well in Batman #150, we finally catch up with that cat burglar. Here is a preview of that issue, which also includes a crossover with Absolute Power in one story. But this, drawn by Denys Cowan, finally catches up on last year…

Batman #150 is published on the 2nd of July, 2024.

BATMAN #150 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Mike Hawthorne, Denys Cowan

DC COMICS

MAY242897

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMENEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to? Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller! In Shops: Jul 02, 2024 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!