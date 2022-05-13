Preview The Wrong Earth: Purple #1 in All Its Nostalgic 1980s Glory

Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston recently discovered a glitch on ComiXology allowing him to publish Marvel previews early, which is great for you readers, but terrible for us! How are we supposed to hit our ridiculous article quotas (200 of these a month, baby) if Rich keeps stealing all the low-effort content we would normally publish on the weekend? **** you, Rich! In any case, in order to meet Bleeding Cool's stringent clickbait content guidelines, we've been forced to expand our preview coverage to more obscure titles, like this offering from Ahoy. Written by comics' seventh most famous Moore and drawn by Fred Harper, with covers by Jamal Igle, Jerry Ordway, and Gene Ha, The Wrong Earth: Purple #1 hits stores next Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

COVER C: Gene Ha The WRONG EARTH event of 2022 continues! Meet the masked vigilante Dragon-Fly of Earth-Kappa—a world of big hair, shoulderpads, and funk music, where the 1980s never ended and Greed is always Good. Written by Stuart Moore (Poe's Snifter of Death, Marvel Crisis Protocol: Target Kree), with stunning art and color by Fred Harper (Animal Man, Snelson). All five WRONG EARTH specials feature covers by co-creator Jamal Igle and a special incentive variant cover by legendary artist Gene Ha (Top Ten, Mae). This issue also features a second variant cover by the great Jerry Ordway. May 18, 2022