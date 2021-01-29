PrintingWatch: The Colour Walking Dead #1-#6 All Get Second Prints

Welcome to another PrintingWatch. The big news will be that Image Comics are sending all the colour prints of The Walking Dead – The Walking Dead Deluxe – back to a second printing, issues #1 to #6. Each of them also has a 1:25 "Raw" cover version. We also get second printings for Killadelphia #12, Star Wars: The High Republic #2, Daredevil #26, Amazing Spider-Man #58 and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #7. Here are the solicitations

WALKING DEAD DLX #1 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PRINTING (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC209028

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

Read it again! It's time to revisit the historic independent series that took the entertainment world by storm 17 years ago! Follow Rick Grimes's journey again, from the very beginning, but this time in STUNNING FULL COLOR by the masterful DAVE McCAIG. This deluxe version will feature a memorable array of variant covers commemorating major character introductions and the series' most memorable twists and turns. Each issue will include a new installment of "The Cutting Room Floor," featuring ROBERT KIRKMAN's original handwritten plots along with commentary on abandoned storylines and things that may have changed along the way. This deluxe, definitive presentation of the story in full color will NOT be collected any time soon, so these single issues will be the only way to experience this.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #2 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC209030

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

Rick heads to Atlanta in hopes of finding his wife and son, only to face an entire city overrun by walkers! This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #3 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC209032

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

After reuniting with his family, Rick is welcomed into camp by his fellow survivors: Andrea, Dale, and… Shane.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #4 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC209034

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

Rick and Glenn mount a daring supply run in a walker-infested Atlanta. Plus, what's Lori's secret? This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #5 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC209036

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

Rick and Glenn mount a daring supply run in a walker-infested Atlanta. Plus, what's Lori's secret? This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #6 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC209038

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch (A/CA) Dave McCaig

After last issue's walker attack on the camp, the survivors are left to bury the dead, and tensions between Rick and Shane build to a life-altering confrontation! This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 2ND PRINTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC208923

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 2ND PRINTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC209011

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 08, 2021vSRP: $3.99

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #7 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC208828

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sway

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DAREDEVIL #26 2ND PRINTING VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

DEC209012

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99

RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #1 (OF 5) 2ND PRINTING (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC209013

(W) Brandon Graham (A/CA) Brandon Graham

KING CITY AND PROPHET writer and artist BRANDON GRAHAM returns with an all-new OVERSIZED FIVE-ISSUE SERIES! Eugene is a new inhabitant of Elephant, a walking city on the desert world of Crown Majesty. Far from friends and family, he spends most of his time navigating melancholy daydreams, toying with alien technology, and researching the best places to find high-quality fast food. At best, his life is lonely and monotonous-but all of that changes when a mysterious force begins destroying Crown Majesty's walking cities!In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $4.99

KILLADELPHIA #12 2ND PRINTING (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC208924

(W) Rodney Barnes (A/CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

END OF STORY ARC! "BURN BABY BURN," Conclusion-The smash-hit series from RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN, reaches its shocking second-arc conclusion! Jupiter and Abigail have decimated the city of brotherly love, and as their reign of terror reaches its climax, things look bleak for our heroes. If Philadelphia stands any chance of survival, James Sangster Sr. and son will have to reach out to the one person they'd never ally themselves with, or else no one will survive the night. But will that be enough to save them, or will the casualties continue? Also includes part six of the horrifying werewolf back-up story "ELYSIUM GARDENS"!In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $4.99

And here's a look at the Daredevil #25 third printing from a previous PrintWatch.

And for King In Black: The Planet Of The Symbiotes #1.