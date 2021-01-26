PrintingWatch: We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Fifth Print

Welcome to another PrintingWatch! Just as Boom Studios did with Seven Secrets, every published issue of We Only Find Them When They're Dead by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo is getting another printing. Which means We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 is getting a fifth printing, #2 gets a fourth, #3 and #4 get third printings and #5 gets a second. Oh and Black Cat #2 from Marvel Comics is also getting a second printing, so they don't feel left out.

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #1 5TH PTG

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

* For fans of Decorum and Something is Killing the Children comes a new sci-fi epic from Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) on the edge of space where humanity is harvesting the corpses of giant alien gods to survive.

* No one has ever seen a living god, but Captain Malik is obsessed with being the first.

* Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II harvest the only resources that matter from the giant corpses of alien gods found on the edge of human space. While other autopsy ships race to salvage the meat, minerals, and metals that sustain the human race, Malik sees an opportunity to finally break free from this system.

* But Malik's obsession with the gods will push his crew into the darkest reaches of space, bringing them face to face with a threat unlike anything they've ever imagined – unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first…In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #2 4TH PTG

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II escape from their tyrannical government – and chart a course straight to the first living god they can find! But the only thing more dangerous than what lies ahead of them…is who follows behind them.

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #3 3RD PTG

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

* Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II are trapped in warp space, as they're pursued by the mysterious government agent Richter.

* They have two choices – drop out of warp speed and risk being destroyed by Richter or stay in warp until their engines explode from overheating.

* Who will survive long enough to discover a living God?In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #4 3RD PTG

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

* The final showdown between Malik and Richter has begun on the surface of the God they've discovered.

* But will Malik survive long enough to find a living God – or has he doomed his crew to an unimaginable fate?

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #5 2ND PTG

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

* Destiny has come for the endeavors of the Vihaan II.

* Malik and Richter face off for the last time and only one will survive.

* Their uncertain futures will be forever changed by a shattering discovery.

* Please Note: The Spoiler Variant will be bagged to protect the shocking ending of this issue!

BLACK CAT #2 2ND PTG VAR KIB

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99