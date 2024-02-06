Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #142, printwatch

PrintWatch: Batman #142 Gets A Second Printing, Everyone Says So

PrintWatch: Batman #142, published today by DC Comics, is already sold out and going to a second printing. Everyone says so.

Article Summary Batman #142 sells out on release day, second printing announced.

Artists Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Alejandro Sanchez confirm on Instagram.

Second printing to possibly feature non-foil Camuncoli cover.

Chip Zdarsky shares his take on The Joker in his newsletter.

Giuseppe Camuncoli posted to Instagram: "Batman 142 (the first part of Joker Year One), released today, is already sold out and is going for a second print with this cover! 1st print copies might still be available at your local comic book shop while supplies last.⁣ Thanks to the whole JYO team for such an incredible debut!"

Stefano Nesiposted to Instagram "Guys! Today Batman #142 came out, and it's already SOLD OUT!! You should buy the remaining copies in your local comic book shop, but don't fear, you will find a second print with this cover (witch is amazing btw) Inside you will find: Script by #chipzdarsky Art by @giuseppe_camuncoli and @andreasorrentinoart Ink by me (only the part drawn by Giuseppe) Colors by @alejandro_sanchez_colorist and @dragonmnky"

Alejandro Sanchez posted to Instagram "GREAT NEWS‼️Batman 142 (Joker year one) SOLD OUT in the first day!!! Going for a second print! Congrats to the rest of the team and Thanks everyone for your support!!"

So that's confirmation. And all using the Camuncoli foil cover for their post, so one might hazard a guiess it will be reused without the foil for the second printing…

But what did Chip Zdarsky say about it? Nothing on Instagram but on his newsletter… "Look, I want to be clear up front: I don't endorse his crimes!!!!!! But I do like The Joker. Much like Batman, he's a very malleable character and there are a lot of fun takes on him across all media. So I always knew I'd want to take a stab at a proper Joker story during my run. And this is it!"

BATMAN #142 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The tragic death of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? And how does it affect Batman's distant future? The Joker Year One begins here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/6/2024

