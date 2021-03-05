PrintWatch: Batman, Demon Days, Nocterra, Two Moons, Crossover, More

A bunch of second and third printing news comes to Printwatch, regarding Nocterra, Batman: Black And White, Avengers, Demon Days: X-Men, Two Moons, Crossover, The Department Of Truth. So what is getting what – and when?

Batman: Black And White #3 is getting a second printing from DC Comics for the 14th of April.

Avengers #43 is getting a second printing with a Javi Garron variant for the 7th of April. The same time when Demon Days: X-Men #1 by Peach Momoko is getting a second print as well as a second print variant featuring a 1:25 J Scott Campbell sketch version of his variant cover for the first printing.

And Printwatch has a bunch of listings for Image Comics titles as well.

TWO MOONS #1 2ND PTG (MR)

JAN219076

RUMBLE and B.P.R.D. writer JOHN ARCUDI is back at Image with rising star VALERIO GIANGIORDANO for an all-new ONGOING HORROR SERIES! This issue starts the long journey of a young Pawnee man named Virgil Morris – a.k.a. Two Moons.- fighting for the Union during the Civil War. When he is suddenly confronted with his shamanic roots, he discovers horrors far worse than combat as the ghosts of his past reveal the monstrous evil around him!In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99

NOCTERRA #1 2ND PTG (MR)

JAN219075

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel, Tomeu Morey

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part One-Ten years after the world is plunged into an everlasting night that turns all living creatures into monstrous shades, the only way to survive is to stay close to artificial light. Enter Valentina "Val" Riggs, a skilled ferryman who transports people and goods along deadly unlit roads with her heavily illuminated eighteen wheeler. This March, legendary creators SCOTT SNYDER (Dark Knights: Death Metal, WYTCHES) and TONY S. DANIEL (Batman, Deathstroke) unveil horrors beyond any shade in this extra-sized first issue. In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #3 3RD PTG (MR)

JAN219072

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

Mary never knew what "false flag" or "crisis actor" meant, until her son was murdered in a mass shooting, and the threats and accusations began. But as her reality starts to bend around her, it's the job of the Department of Truth to keep these dark conspiracies from coming true…at any cost. JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) continue their breakout thriller.In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #2 3RD PTG (MR)

JAN219073

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #6 2ND PTG (MR)

JAN219071

(W) James TynionIV (A) Elsa Charretier (CA) Martin Simmonds

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CROSSOVER #4 2ND PTG

JAN219070

(W) Donny Cates (A) John J. Hill (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Four-Hey kids, time for a field trip! Journey to the strange land of magical Colorado as our intrepid team of heroes searches for a way to shatter the dome and expose the truth behind THE EVENT!! Also: Man, how about that last issue, right? Crazy.In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

Final Orders Due: Mar 08, 2021

SRP: $3.99