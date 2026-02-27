PrintWatch: Batman, D'Orc, Nectar, Absolute, Ultimate, Murder Drones

Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Vault, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, D'Orc, Is Ted OK, Murder Drones, Nectar, printwatch, punisher, Rogue, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

It's Printwatch time…. which comics are going to be grist for the mill in the next month or so? And why are there so many more now than usual???

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Batman #4 back to a second printing on the 1st of April with a Jorge Jimenez cover and a Mikel Janin cardstock cover, as well as Batman #5 getting a Jorge Jimenez cover and a Lee Garbett cardstock cover.

PrintWatch: DC Comics is also sending Absolute Superman #15 to a second printing on the 8th of April with a Rafa Sandoval cover and a Juan Ferreyra foil variant. Absolute Superman #16 also gets a second printing cover by Rafa Sandoval, and a Gerald Parel cardstock. Absolute Wonder Woman #16 gets a second printing cover by Hayden Sherman and a foil variant for Guillem March.

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 goes back to a third printing for the 15th of April with a cover by Daniel Warren Johnson and a Nick Dragotta Foil variant. As well as the DC Vertigo series End of Life #1 with a second printing cover by Gerald Parel and a cardstock cover by Rafa Sandoval .

PrintWatch: Captain America #7 goes to a second printing with a Valerio Schiti cover and a 1:25 Dan Jurgens version for the 1st of April. As does Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 with a Geoff Shaw standard cover and a 1:25 Federico Vicentini version. And Wolverine: Arms Of Armageddon second printing with a Dan Panosian cover variant and a 1:25 Inhyuk Lee variant, all for the 1st of April.

PrintWatch: Iron Man #2 gets a second printing for the 8th of April, with a variant cover by Ryan Stegman and a 1:25 by ACO. Amazing Spider-Man /Venom: Death Spiral has just the one second printing with a CAFU cover. Punisher #1 gets a second printing also with a Ryan Stegman cover, a John Tyler Christopher Negative Space cover and a 1:25 cover by Alex Maleeev. Rogue #2 gets a second printing with a David Nakayama cover, and a 1:25 Msrco Ferrari variant. And Ultimate Spider-Man #24 gets a Marco Checchetto variant and a 1:25 design variant by Chechhetto…

PrintWatch: D'Orc #2 gets a second printing before #2 has been published, for the 25th of March. "I hear quite often that 'this sort of thing doesn't happen in comics.' Apparently, it can, thanks to Image, retailers, and the fans of comics," said creator Brett Bean. "It takes a village to raise a D'Orc and I can't believe I get to be a part of it all." D'Orc #2 first printing will be out on the 11th of March. And the next D'Orc, White Sky and Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre is Nectar #1, which still hasn't been published from Vault Comics, has had a second printing for the 15th of April with a cover by Chris Shehan. The first printing is out on the 4th of March.

PrintWatch: Murder Drones #1 from Oni Press gets a second printing with a cover by Alessio Zonno for the 25th, with the warning that allocations may occur. The same with Spirit Of The Shadows #1 third printing with a new cover by Nick Cagnetti. And Mad Cave Studios' Is Ted OK #1 by Dave Chisholm gets a second printing for the 8th of April.

PrintWatch: Also The Flash #28 second printing is delayed a couple of weeks, now for the 18th of March rather than the 4th of March.

