Printwatch: Can I Scream, Falling In Love On The Path To Hell & Rook

Printwatch: Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #1, Rook: Exodus #1 and Can I Scream #1 all go back to print…

PrintWatch: Rook: Exodus #1 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok from Ghost Machine/Image Comics is getting a fourth printing for the 31st of July.

"We couldn't be more excited and humbled by the news that Rook: Exodus #1 has sold out again and gone back to print for a fourth printing. We are excited because our creation is getting out into more and more hands and readers are getting a chance to meet these new characters and explore the world we have created. And we are humbled because of the support we have received from the comic book readership as well as the comic book retailers who have backed our books right from the beginning," said Fabok. "We hope those who pick up Rook:exodus will come along this journey with us as we build an epic adventure, filled with action, suspense, twists and turns. Issue #1 is but the beginning! Geoff Johns, Brad Anderson, Rob Leigh, myself and the entire Ghost Machine team want to thank you for the support. We couldn't do this without you!"

PrintWatch: Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #1 by Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown from Image Comics has gone to a third printing for the 31st of July.

"I'm grateful to everyone on the Falling [in Love on the Path to Hell] team, and to all the folks hustling for us at Image," said Duggan. "We're all thrilled that the retailers and fans have turned out in droves for our debut. Turning on the printer three times for our debut before you get to enjoy the second is I think our second issue is better than our first, and three is better than two, and the back end of our first arc is going to give readers whiplash. Bring a neck brace, and thanks for joining Asami and MacRaith on this path. I want this to be the first omnibus on your shelves with my name on it that I co-own with my collaborators. Thanks, again."Brown added: "There's nothing better than making art that we own outright at Image Comics. It's a privilege to have the Image 'i' on our covers, and this is a book that we could only publish here."

PrintWatch: Can I Scream #1 by Jonathan Hedrick and Francesca Fantini from Keenspot Entertainment get a second printing with some rather expensive variants for the 14th of August.

A Second Printing of the instant sell-out issue, with an all-new main cover and deluxe variants! In this one-shot supernatural thriller with 32 pages of story (all killer, no filler!), Anne is trying to protect her 11-year-old son, Thomas, who has an ability to admit a deadly scream. To stay ahead of the secret government organization that is trying to find them, Anne and Thomas move from one town to the next, never staying anywhere too long. They live off the grid and assume fake identities when needed. Against her better judgment, Anne enrolls Thomas into a public school where his secret slips. This catches the attention of a covert team who want the young boy for their own corrupt use. The debut collaboration of husband-and-wife comic book creators, Jonathan Hedrick & Francesca Fantini.In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

