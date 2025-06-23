Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Mark Spears, printwatch

PrintWatch: Emma Frost, Mark Spears, DC VS Sonic, Jeff The Land Shark and more

Printwatch covers new second, third, fourth, fifth and more printings coming to the direct market, this week from Marvel, DC, Oni Press, Keenspot and AMP…

Printwatch: Giant-Sized Spider-Man #1 gets a second printing with a Greg Capullo variant cover, and a 1:25 virgin variant by Lee Bermejo. While Emma Frost The White Queen #1 is getting a second printing with a variant by David Nakayama and a 1:25 virgin variant by Rickie Yagawa, for the 31st of July,

Printwatch: While Predator Vs Spider-Man #1 gets a third printing with a variant cover by Marcelo Ferreira, with a 1:25 Pepe Larraz virgin ratio. Godzilla Vs Avengers #1 gets a ssecond printing variant by Leinil Yu and a 1:25 virgin variant by Takashi Okazak. And Jeff The Land Shark #1 second printing cover by Rickie Yagawa and a 1:25 virgin variant by Gurihiru,

Printwatch: Jeff The Land Shark #1 (OF 5) Fourth Printing. The first issue from writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas is headed back to press once again for a fourth printing from DC Comics on sale on the 16th of July, this time featuring a new cover, with Knuckles dressed as Superman.

Printwatch: BENJAMIN #1 (OF 3) Second Printing Allocations May Occur with a second printing variant cover by artist Christian Ward in time for the follow-up in BENJAMIN #2, both on sale from Oni Press July 16th.

PrintWatch: While from Keenspot, Mark Spears Monsters #3 gets a second printing with two new covers by him. And Prodigal Son #1 by Martin Kove, Clay Adams, Don Handfield and Alper Gecgel gets a second printing by Erwin J Arroza from AMP Comics and the first time beuing solicited through Lunar.

