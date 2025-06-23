Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: ,

PrintWatch: Emma Frost, Mark Spears, DC VS Sonic, Jeff The Land Shark

PrintWatch: Emma Frost, Mark Spears, DC VS Sonic, Jeff The Land Shark and more

Article Summary

  • Marvel announces new printings for Giant-Sized Spider-Man, Emma Frost, Predator Vs Spider-Man, and more.
  • Godzilla Vs Avengers #1 and Jeff The Land Shark #1 get second and third printings with exclusive covers.
  • DC's Jeff The Land Shark #1 surges to a fourth printing, now featuring Knuckles dressed as Superman.
  • BENJAMIN #1 and Mark Spears’ Monsters #3 receive second prints; Prodigal Son #1 gets wider distribution.

Printwatch covers new second, third, fourth, fifth and more printings coming to the direct market, this week from Marvel, DC, Oni Press, Keenspot and AMP…

Printwatch: Giant-Sized Spider-Man #1 gets a second printing with a Greg Capullo variant cover, and a 1:25 virgin variant by Lee Bermejo. While Emma Frost The White Queen #1 is getting a second printing with a variant by David Nakayama and a 1:25 virgin variant by Rickie Yagawa, for the 31st of July,

Printwatch: While Predator Vs Spider-Man #1 gets a third printing with a variant cover by Marcelo Ferreira, with a 1:25 Pepe Larraz virgin ratio. Godzilla Vs Avengers #1 gets a ssecond printing variant by Leinil Yu and a 1:25 virgin variant by Takashi Okazak. And Jeff The Land Shark #1 second printing cover by Rickie Yagawa and a 1:25 virgin variant by Gurihiru,

Printwatch:  Jeff The Land Shark #1 (OF 5) Fourth Printing. The first issue from writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas is headed back to press once again for a fourth printing from DC Comics on sale on the 16th of July, this time featuring a new cover, with Knuckles dressed as Superman.

Printwatch: BENJAMIN #1 (OF 3) Second Printing Allocations May Occur with a second printing variant cover by artist Christian Ward in time for the follow-up in BENJAMIN #2, both on sale from Oni Press July 16th.

PrintWatch: While from Keenspot, Mark Spears Monsters #3 gets a second printing with two new covers by him. And Prodigal Son #1 by Martin Kove, Clay Adams, Don Handfield and Alper Gecgel gets a second printing by Erwin J Arroza from AMP Comics and the first time beuing solicited through Lunar.

 

