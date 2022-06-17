PrintWatch: Fortnite/Marvel Second Prints Will Not Have Digital Codes

PrintWatch: Unlike the DC Comics Batman/Fortnite series that first had digital download codes for skins for the Fortnite game, second printings of the Marvel/Fortnite comic books do not come with the same digital download. So if you want the new Spider-Man Fortnite costume, you have to a) get the first print of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 or b) pay up to download it from the Fortnite store, made available today. Turns out the "limited time" of exclusivity was a couple of weeks. The Iron Man wrap one with Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #2 has a longer exclusivity period, thus;

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – New Iron Man Wrap – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time! Exclusive to comic readers for over 2 months!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray – Exclusive to comic buyers!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen – Exclusive to comic buyers!

Plus any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!

