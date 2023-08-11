Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: golden age, house of slaughter, jsa, Justice Society of America, Mech Cadets

Printwatch: JSA, Golden Age, Mech Cadets & House Of Slaughter Get More

Printwatch: DC Comics' New Golden Age expands this October with the launches of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, Jay Garrick: The Flash, and Alan Scott: Green Lantern and to help readers catch up, DC will offer two reprints, on sale this October.

Justice Society of America: Gold Edition will reprint the sold-out Justice Society of America issues #1, #2, and #3, collecting the initial issues of Geoff Johns and Mikel Janín 's current series.

and 's current series. New Golden Age #1 Special Edition will reprint the oversize all-star one-shot that kicked off the initiative, originally published in November 2022. Both reprints will be available in standard covers and in gold foil editions.

Both of these issues will be on on-sale on the 3rd of October, in advance of the debuts of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, Jay Garrick: The Flash, and Alan Scott: Green Lantern.

Printwatch: Mech Cadets #1 has sold out at the distributor level on the same day as its animated series debuted on Netflix worldwide. Boom Studios has announced a Mech Cadets #1 Second Printing featuring cover art by series artist Takeshi Miyazawa with Ian Herring, available in stores on the 6th of September. "Mech Cadets makes a triumphant return alongside Boom Studios' first ever animated series and first series on the biggest streaming platform in the world – Netflix!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales. "The robos are back and better than ever thanks to Greg, Takeshi, Ian, and Simon, and we had to get a second printing out before the incoming Sharg invasion. It's time to save the world again!"

Printwatch: House Of Slaughter #16 has sold out at the distributor level. In response, Boom Studios has announced House Of Slaughter #16 Second Printing featuring main cover art by Javier Rodriguez, available in stores on the 6th of September. "House Of Slaughter #16 ushers in a brand new story arc, one that not only explores another group of masks within the house but also shines a spotlight on a character that has intrigued fans since his introduction," said Filip Sablik,"The Slaughterverse indeed takes another bold and twisted turn, all thanks to the amazing returning creative team of Sam, Letizia, and Franceso taking the reins!"

