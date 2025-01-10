Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: new gods, printwatch

PrintWatch: New Gods, Lex Luthor And Jim Henson Get Second Printings

PrintWatch: New Gods #1, Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor #1 and Jim Henson Presents #1 get second printings.

Article Summary New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle gets a second printing ahead of issue 2's release.

Jim Henson Presents #1 second printing features a Danny Luckert cover for February 12th.

Lex Luthor comic returns with a second printing; next issues set for March and April 2025.

Project delays explained: Bryan Hitch updates on Superman: Last Days Of Lex Luthor.

PrintWatch: The New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle has sold out at the distributor level and will return for a second printing, just as the second issue is published. The main cover features the underlayer of Evan Cagle's The New Gods #1 acetate cover, and an open-to-order foil variant cover features a no-trade dress version of Cagle's The New Gods #1 variant. It will be on sale on February 12th.

PrintWatch: Jim Henson Presents #1 by Shannon Watters, Jill Tew, Cameron Chittock, Seanan McGuire, Max Sarin, Michael Bayliss, Cory Godbey, Countandra is going to a second printing from Boom Studios with this cover by Danny Luckert, for the 12th of February. "The iconic work of Jim Henson birthed some of the most beloved stories and characters of all time. Celebrate that rich history with this anthology of all-new tales set in the worlds of Jim Henson"

PrintWatch: Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1 Second Printing features the original main cover by Bryan Hitch and David Baron with recolored trade dress, also for the 12th of February, and ahead of the finally-scheduled issues 2 and 3 in March and April.

Bryan Hitch, Mark Waid and Kevin Nowlan's comic book series Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor was first rumoured by Bleeding Cool back in August 2021, then planned for 2022. The project was confirmed by Hitch the following month and then announced by DC Comics eighteen months later in April 2023, to be published in July 2023, and the first issue was. The second issue was solicited for September 2023 but was then cancelled and resolicited for December 2023. And then cancelled again. DC Comics' February 2025 solicits included a second printing of Last Days Of Lex Luthor #1 for February, but also the promise that the first printings of the second and third issues would be out in March and April 2025, respectively. And that date, it seems, has stuck. Bryan Hitch took to X back then to explain what was going on.

"Since it's come up a few times, yes Superman-Luthor is 'delayed' but it's been a long road of delays for all of us. Here's the story. When Waid and I first started this, he was still Boom exec and I was also mulling some other longer form jobs. Issue one got written but there was going to be a long beat until Mark could get to issue two. Then there were other, scheduled series, monthlies Mark needed to prioritise and, after pencilling issue one, I took on Venom which ran for 16 issues and Ultimate Invasion (150 pages)."

And then there was a little thing called Redcoat and Ghost Machine at Image Comics too….

"So, I came back to Superman with issue three written earlier this year after UI finished in Late July. Had a nice summer and dug in again this month, just wrapping issue two. So issue one came out a few months ago, right? I was certainly surprised it was solicited, let alone published as, then, Kevin was maybe 4 pages into a 48 page issue 2 and I hadn't done more than about 20 pages of it myself and couldn't for months still." "I suspect, it came out because it had to fall into some financial quarter/year or period but for our part on the drawing end, it just makes us look a bit lagging behind when it's really nobody's fault. It's been a very delayed project for Mark, me and Kev for loads of reasons. I'll be done with the full series in early November or so, Kevin, quite a bit after that. Nobody is rushing anything here; it will be done when it's done and likely published in full early next year. We all LOVE this book and have loved making it. Mark and I had talked about it for years now so getting to do it all has been just brilliant. We've been really gratified by the response to (as far as we're concerned) a very premature release of issue 1 so thank you all for that." "I really appreciate it never looks good when books are delayed but the delays here look worse because issue one came out too soon really, from our p.o.v. It's been sitting with me since early 2021 and I'm glad I'm getting to finish it the way we want to. Mark's script is one of those perfect Superman stories I think will be appreciated for decades to come. Kevin is putting so much into the inks and I finally got to draw a proper Superman story. Hang in there with us. It is getting done."

