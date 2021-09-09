Mark Waid/Bryan Hitch/Kevin Nowlan Black Label Superman From DC Comics

Bryan Hitch has been talking about his upcoming comic book work, and there is a lot of it. On Twitter he posted "Okay you lot. I'm just getting started here. The next 18 months will see more work coming out from me and some terrific writing colleagues than in maybe the last three years combined. I've never been so productive and feel I'm hitting a new peak. Venom in October, the introduction to Redcoat in November, Superman Black Label next year with Mark Waid inked by Kevin Nowlan (yeah, spoilers), Redcoat series and something truly massive I'm not even mentioning. But it's HUGE. Yeah, I've been busy this year. Each new project from Venom onwards is more challenging and exciting than anything I've done in years. Pushing me in new directions even with familiar characters. I couldn't be happier with what's coming this year and next. Hope you'll join us for Venom issue one next month."

We'd seen a glimpse of this Superman cover before, and speculated it could be a new Superman book with Mark Waid. And it seems that's what we are getting from DC Comics' mature readers Black Label. The two have worked together on the Justice League Of America titles, but Mark Waid was blocked from writing Superman comic books at DC Comics by Paul Levitz. Years later, when when the offer of Action Comics was withdrawn by Dan DiDio over personal intra-office politics, Waid refused to work for DC Comics again as a result, and also had beef with the EIC Bob Harras. Since the change of executives at the helm last year, that situation has changed

Redcoat is a creator-owned series by Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch spinning out of Geiger from Mad Ghost/Image Comics debuting in the upcoming Geiger 80-Page Special, described as "First, in an extra-sized lead story, Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch introduce the mysterious man known as Redcoat and reveal his bizarre ties to the American Revolution, the Unknown War, and Geiger himself." Hitch says that it is "the first of a few things on the C/O front in years ahead".

Venom is the new relaunched series by Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch, telling the stories of Dylan Brock as Venom on Earth and Eddie Brock and God Of The Symbiotes in space. When asked how many issues of this series he was drawing, Hitch replied "all of them, if I can!".