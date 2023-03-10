PrintWatch: Predator #1 Gets Second Printing, Blacula Sells Out PrintWatch: Just the one announcement of a comic going to a second printing and it's the Marvel Comics' Predator #1 relaunch.

PrintWatch: Just the one announcement of a comic going to a second printing this week, and it's the second printing of the Marvel Comics Predator #1 relaumch, and also ahead of it getting the 20th Century Studios imprint. A new cover by Bjorn Barends, for the 19th of April.

PREDATOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Bjorn Barends

FEAR IS REBORN! On a planet far from Earth, eight strangers find themselves in a deadly game. But this time, the Predators aren't the only ones on the hunt. Someone has the Yautja in their sites – and they've been searching for this game preserve for a long time. Ed Brisson and Netho Diaz kicks off an explosive new series that will turn everything you thought you knew about Predators on its head!

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Apr 09, 2023 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: Zombie Love Studios, the newly launched publishing home to the work of Rodney Barnes, released the first of its 2023 releases in January with the critically acclaimed sequel to the classic 1972 film Blacula by Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander. Less than two months later, the first printing has sold out at Diamond, with the last remaining copies on shelves in comic shops and bookstores. No word of a second printing yet.

And here are covers from previously Printwatched titles…

​

PrintWatch: Second printings for this week's launch issue Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1 by Emily Kim and Kei Zama, two covers, one with a ratio version by Greg Land. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's launch of Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Juan Cabal gets a second printing with a cover by Valerio Giangiordano. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's launch of Hallow's Eve #1 by Erica Schultz and Michael Dowling gets a second printing, two covers, one with a ratio version from Stephanie Hans. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's not-launch of X-Men #19 by Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli gets a second printing. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's not-launch Captain Marvel #46 by Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina gets a second printing. On-sale on the 12th of April.