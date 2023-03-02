PrintWatch: Second Prints For Superman, X-Men & Cosmic Ghost Rider

Superman #1 by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell has sold out and is heading back to press for a new printing, and bringing some friends.

Printwatch: Superman #1 by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell has sold out and is heading back to press for a new printing, featuring a recoloured version of Campbell's main cover, on-sale for the 28th of March.

Printwatch: Static: Shadows of Dakota #1. Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala made their much-delayed return to Milestone's marquee hero last month in Static: Shadows of Dakota #1, the issue has sold out at the distributor level, and is returning for a second printing on-sale for the 28th of March. This new printing will highlight series artist Draper-Ivey's character design.

PrintWatch: Night Club #3 by Mark Millar and Juanan Ramirez is getting a second printing from Image Comics, on sale on the 22nd of March.

PrintWatch: Nemesis Reloaded #2 by Mark Millar and Juanan Ramirez is getting a second printing from Image Comics, also on sale on the 22nd of March.

PrintWatch: Second printings for this week's launch issue Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1 by Emily Kim and Kei Zama, two covers, one with a ratio version by Greg Land. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's launch of Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Juan Cabal gets a second printing with a cover by Valerio Giangiordano. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's launch of Hallow's Eve #1 by Erica Schultz and Michael Dowling gets a second printing, two covers, one with a ratio version from Stephanie Hans. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's not-launch of X-Men #19 by Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli gets a second printing. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's not-launch Captain Marvel #46 by Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina gets a second printing. On-sale on the 12th of April.

Covers for none of them, of course. That will come later… but for now,this is your Printwatch, and you can catch up on previous editions with the tag below.

