PrintWatch: Second Prints For Superman, X-Men & Cosmic Ghost Rider

Printwatch: Superman #1 by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell has sold out and is heading back to press for a new printing, featuring a recoloured version of Campbell's main cover, on-sale for the 28th of March.

Printwatch: Static: Shadows of Dakota #1. Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala made their much-delayed return to Milestone's marquee hero last month in Static: Shadows of Dakota #1, the issue has sold out at the distributor level, and is returning for a second printing on-sale for the 28th of March. This new printing will highlight series artist Draper-Ivey's character design.

PrintWatch: Night Club #3 by Mark Millar and Juanan Ramirez is getting a second printing from Image Comics, on sale on the 22nd of March.

PrintWatch: Nemesis Reloaded #2 by Mark Millar and Juanan Ramirez is getting a second printing from Image Comics, also on sale on the 22nd of March.

PrintWatch: Second printings for this week's launch issue Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1 by Emily Kim and Kei Zama, two covers, one with a ratio version by Greg Land. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's launch of Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Juan Cabal gets a second printing with a cover by Valerio Giangiordano. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's launch of Hallow's Eve #1 by Erica Schultz and Michael Dowling gets a second printing, two covers, one with a ratio version from Stephanie Hans. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's not-launch of X-Men #19 by Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli gets a second printing. On-sale on the 12th of April.

PrintWatch: This week's not-launch Captain Marvel #46 by Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina gets a second printing. On-sale on the 12th of April.

