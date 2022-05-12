PrintWatch: Quest's Aside, Shadow War, Amazing Spider-Man & Punisher

PrintWatch: Deathstroke Inc. #8 and Robin #13, Parts Three and Four of Shadow War, respectively, will receive Second Printings on Final Order Cutoff on the 15th of May, with an on-sale date of the 7th of June.

PrintWatch: Deathstroke Inc. #8 Second Printing, by Williamson and artist Paolo Pantalena, will arrive with a black-and-white version of the issue's 1:25 connecting variant cover by artist Roger Cruz.

PrintWatch: Correspondingly, Robin #13 Second Printing, by Williamson and Cruz, will arrive with a black-and-white version of that issue's 1:25 connecting variant cover by Cruz.

PrintWatch: Quests Aside #1 co-created by writer Brian Schirmer and artist Elena Gogou, has sold out and is being sent for a second round or printing is being prepared, with a RPG rulebook-inspired re-design of Max Sarin's issue #1 cover art. The new printing will hit store shelves on June 8th, the same day as Quests Aside #2.

PrintWatch: And we previously mentioned a bunch of second printingss from Marvel which we now have covers for, Amazing Spider-Man #1, Carnage #2, Knights Of X #1 and Punisher #2 for the 15th of June.

PrintWatch: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 2ND PTG ROMITA JR VAR

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!

PrintWatch: PUNISHER #2 2ND PTG SAIZ VAR

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

THE PUNISHER STORY TO END ALL PUNISHER STORIES CONTINUES!

The Hand has lost its way. What was once the world's most fearsome organization of ninjas and killers has found itself defeated time and again by lesser foes. One priestess believes it's because the Hand hasn't had the proper leadership, the living embodiment of their dark god, the Beast. Enter the Punisher, the most accomplished murderer who has ever lived. A man determined to end his war, no matter what it takes.

PrintWatch: CARNAGE #2 2ND PTG MANNA VAR

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Francesco Manna

FOR YEARS, the only host the dangerous CARNAGE symbiote knew was CLETUS KASADY. Sharing a bond unique even among symbiotes and their hosts, the two were the most notorious and prolific serial killers in the Marvel Universe. But after the events of EXTREME CARNAGE, Cletus' codex has found a new home, leaving the Carnage symbiote adrift, alone… and deadlier than ever before!

PrintWatch: KNIGHTS OF X #1 2ND PTG QUINN VAR

(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Bob Quinn

THE QUEST BEGINS HERE, WHERE MUTANTS ARE HATED AND FEARED ONCE AGAIN!

The gates to Otherworld are closed – and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and his right-hand man, King Arthur, are now in control of Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the "witchbreed." Cut off from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld's only hero – and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants – but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind's future. Don't miss this essential piece of the new Krakoa!

SRP: $4.99