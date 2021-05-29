PrintWatch: Radiant Black, Becstar, Nottingham Gets Fifth Printing

PrintWatch: Nottingham, the five-issue reinvention of the legend of Robin Hood by David Hazan, Shane Connery Volk and Luca Romano from Mad Cave Studios, has been burning through the print runs and now Nottingham #1 has gone to a fifth printing, out on the 14th of July. It will be joined in that with fourth printings of Nottingham #2, third printings of Nottingham #3 and a second printing of Nottingham #4, all out on the same day as the first printing of the final issue, Nottingham #5. Which is very handy.

PrintWatch: Radiant Black #3 by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa is being rushed back to print by Image Comics yet again with a new cover by Geraldo Borges and Marcelo Costa. In Radiant Black #3 fans get a peek behind the curtain at Nathan's writing process. Or at least, his attempts at writing… If only he can shake the parents, superhero social media, and alien voices all vying for his attention and just focus on finishing this draft. And then issue #4 went and changed everything up, and switched the entire focus of the comic book in a Phil Jimenez–Superwoman fashion. And demand for the comic seems to have exploded again. Radiant Black #3 second printing will be out on June 23rd, with a 1:10 variant.

PrintWatch: Becstar #1 byJoe Corallo and Lorenzo Colangeli from Mad Cave Studios is getting a second printing for the 14th of July. "Second Printing ! Becstar is a star hopping mercenary-gone-full time-gambler light years away from earth. Leaving her old life behind with the help of her magical luck dagger and her fan-turned-regret filled-friend Sally Soolin, Becstar ekes out a living under the nefarious Shadow Syndicate's radar. But when a mysterious girl appears with grim news and an urgent quest where the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Becstar has no choice but to join… and regret it immediately."