PrintWatch: Rat City, X-Men '97 And Ultimate Black Panther

Rat City #1 and X-Men '97 #2 are getting second printings, while Ultimate Black Panther #1 gets a fourth printing in thw new PrintWatch.

Article Summary Image Comics' Rat City #1 by Erica Schultz and Zé Carlos heads to second printing.

Ultimate Black Panther #1 garners a fourth printing, new covers revealed.

X-Men '97 #2 returns with a Marvel Animation variant cover for its reprint.

New print dates: Rat City on May 8, X-Men and Black Panther on May 22.

PrintWatch: Image Comics and Todd McFarlane Productions are sending the first issues of the future-set Spawn series Rat City from Erica Schultz and Zé Carlos after it sold out at the distributor level.

"Rat City #1 is a gripping narrative, set in a dystopian future, where corruption and inequality reign supreme. The series introduces us to former solider Peter Cairn—also known as 'The Deviant'—whose transformation sets the stage for an epic tale of survival, redemption, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. As the debut issue flies off shelves, fans and newcomers alike can anticipate an unforgettable journey into the heart of Rat City." "It's very exciting to hear that Rat City is going to a second printing," said Schultz. "We're so happy the book has been so well received. Thanks so much to all the fans who are supporting it!"

Rat City #1, second printing, will be on sale on Wednesday, the 8th of May. Rat City #2 will be available at comic book shops on the following Wednesday, the 15th of May.

PrintWatch: X-Men '97 #2 is going back to print for a second printing with a Marvel Animation variant cover for the 22nd of May. COver yet to be released.

X-MEN 97 #2

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Salva Espin (CA) David Mack

SABRETOOTH STRIKES! …and he's not the only threat the X-Men are facing! As Jean Grey and Cyclops prepare to embark on a bold new adventure, a sinister foe makes his move from the shadows, unleashing a torrent of new terror. Can an old friend turn the tide – or will it be too late to save Wolverine from being ripped to shreds?! SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: We previously reported that Marvel Comics was sending Ultimate Black Panther #1 back to a fourth printing for the 22nd of May with a blank cover variant and an unreleased cover. Well we now have that cover.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 4TH PTG

FEB249174

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Stefano Caselli

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda! Rated T+In Shops: May 22, 2024 Final Orders Due: Apr 21, 2024 SRP: $5.99

