PrintWatch: Storm, Power Fantasy, Moon Following Us, Life, Hyde Street

Printwatch: 4th for Power Fantasy, 3rd for Life, The Moon Is Falling, 2nd for Goobers, Hyde Street, Falling In Love, Storm, Ghost Rider

Printwatch: Fourth prints for Power Fantasy, Third printings for Life, The Moon Is Falling and Power Fantasy, Second prints for Goobers, Hyde Street, Falling In Love On The Path To Hell, Storm, and Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes.

FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #5 2ND PTG CVR A BROWN (MR)

FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #5 2ND PTG CVR B 10 COPY INC

IMAGE COMICS

Printwatch: "The first issue in the new story arc of bestselling series Falling in Love on the Path to Hell by Gerry Duggan (Deadpool, X-Men) and Garry Brown (Babyteeth), has sold out completely at the distributor level. Image Comics will rush Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #5 back to print in order to keep up with escalating demand. "Love is conquering all. Our epic romance is underway, and we're grateful that so many retailers and fans are opening their hearts (and bags & boards) to love," said Duggan. "We're very grateful that our favorite comics creator joined us for a stellar and bloody guest cover to begin our new arc. Thanks again, Frank." Brown added: "It's been a joy that the beginning of our big, crazy, sexy, violent and mysterious comic has caught fire. We don't take our support for granted. Thanks to everyone that has made us a success. The best is yet to come." With covers by Garry Brown and Frank Miller, for the 6th of November.

MOON IS FOLLOWING US #1 (OF 10) 3RD PTG CVR A JOHNSON

MOON IS FOLLOWING US #1 (OF 10) 3RD PTG CVR B 10 COPY JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

Printwatch: The Moon Is Following Us by Daniel Warren Johnson and Rilehy Rossmo has gone to a third printing, for the 6th of November. No covers or details yet save they are both by Daniel Warren Johnson.

POWER FANTASY #1 4TH PTG CVR A WIJNGAARD

POWER FANTASY #1 4TH PTG CVR B WIJNGAARD

POWER FANTASY #2 3RD PTG CVR A WIJNGAARD

POWER FANTASY #2 3RD PTG CVR B 10 COPY INCV

IMAGE COMICS

Printwatch: "Power fantasy or powerhouse? Both issue #1 and #2 of the bestselling series The Power Fantasy by Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Die, Darth Vader, forthcoming We Called Them Giants) and Caspar Wijngaard (Home Sick Pilots, All Against All) have sold out completely at the distributor level. They are being rushed back to print this week in order to keep up with escalating demand. "For the fourth printing of Issue 1, we wanted to highlight the complexities of Valentina in a set. She's an angel… but is she really? For the third printing of issue 2, we thought we'd highlight some of the cover designs Rian cooked up for the series when we were pulling it together. In fact, we liked this basic layout so much it's a strong influence on the trade cover when it drops," said Gillen. "Also: thanks for all the support. This is a lot of printings for a book, and to see this thing which means everything to us finding an audience is a joy." Wijngaard added: "'It's so incredible that we're still finding new readers, five reprints across two issues before the third has even hit the shelves is wild! Thank you all for the continued support!" With covers by Caspar Wijngaard for the 6th of November.

HYDE STREET #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

Printwatch: "The debut issue of Image/Ghost Machine's Hyde Street by bestselling writer Geoff Johns (Geiger, Rook: Exodus) and artist Ivan Reis (Avengers Icons: The Vision)—whose long-running collaboration prior to Ghost Machine produced iconic titles Blackest Night: Green Lantern and Aquaman—with colors by Brad Anderson, inks by Danny Miki, and letters by Rob Leigh has sold out immediately at the distributor level. This hot new entry in the horror genre is being fast-tracked for reprint in order to keep up with customer demand. "The response to Hyde Street has been incredible," said Johns. "Everyone at Ghost Machine is excited to see it heading back to press and back on the shelves, giving even more readers the chance to discover the mysterious and dangerous Residents of Hyde Street before issue #2 hits stores." With cover by Ivan Reis for the 6th of November.

LIFE #1 3RD PTG JOCK (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

Printwatch: Jock draws the cover for the third printing forStephanie Phillips, Brian Azzarello, Danijel Zezelj and Lee Loughridge's launch flipbook title from Dstlry Media. For the 13th of November.

GOOBERS #1 (OF 3) Second Printing Cvr A Ryan Lee

GOOBERS #1 (OF 3) Second Printing Cvr B Adam Cahoon & Ryan Lee Barf Bag Var

Printwatch: "Goobers #1 has sold out at the distributor level and Vault Comics has announced the issue will be rushed back to press for a second printing. The second printing will feature two new covers, including a new "Barf Bag" polybagged variant by Ryan Lee & Adam Cahoon. The darkly comedic horror series is written by star scribe Cody Ziglar (Spider-Punk, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Futurama), drawn by Ryan Lee (Rick and Morty), colored by Kurt Michael Russell (Money Shot, The Nasty), lettered by Andworld, and designed by Adam Cahoon." For the 13th of November., the same day as issue #2

STORM #1 JEROME OPENA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

STORM #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 GERARDO SANDOVAL 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Printwatch: Storm #1 gets a second printing from Marrvel with a Jerome Opena cover, a J Scott Campbell Disco Storm 1:25 variant. And Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes Special gets a second printing with a Gerardo Dandoval variant cover, both for the 28th of November.

