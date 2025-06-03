Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, transformers

PrintWatch: Taking Assorted, Lost, Transformers Printings Down With Us

PrintWatch: A look at upcoming second, third, fourth, sixth and eighth printings coming from Image Comics (and a little Marvel) any time soon.

PrintWatch: Bleeding Cool gets the word that Assorted Crisis Events #1 by Deniz Camp and Eric Zawadzki is getting a fourth printing from Image Comics. But first, Assorted Crisis Events #2 is getting a second printing with new cover art by Zawadzki. "I am deeply humbled by the support this book has gotten from readers! Every issue is a labor of love for us, and it's only with reader support that we can keep making it," said Camp. "I think we only get better as we go, so I hope people will continue with us!" Assorted Crisis Events #2, second printing with be out on Wednesday, the 25th of June.

PrintWatch: Lost Fantasy #1 by Curt Pires and Luca Casalanguida is getting a third printing after the first two printings have sold out at the distributor level, from Image Comics. "I'm ecstatic to be headed to a third printing on Lost Fantasy #1," said Pires. "I want to thank retailers and readers for the outstanding support and enthusiasm as we continue to grow the book and sell out printings. We are just getting started." The third printing will feature Diotto's Final Fantasy VII-inspired artwork. Lost Fantasy #1, third printing will be available on the 25th if June.

PrintWatch: We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #3 by Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini is getting a second printing. "Another reprint?" said Rosenberg. "Y'all are wild." Also out on the 25th of June.

PrintWatch: Transformers #2 is getting an eighth printing and Transformers #3 is getting a sixth printing, both for the 2nd of July.

PrintWatch: Here's a look at the Adam Kubert cover to the previously printwatched Giant Size X-Men #1 Adam Kubert 2nd Printing Variant. And the previously printwatched Transformers #18 second printings, now that we have their covers.

