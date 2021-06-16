PrintWatch: The Nice House On The Lake & The Conjuring Get 2nd Prints

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending two Black Label mature readers titles back to the printers, including The Nice House On The Lake #1 with a distressed version of the original cover with a 1:25 tiered second print variant by Álvaro Martínez Bueno highlighting Bueno's character designs for the series. The second printing will in stores on Tuesday, the 13th of July.

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #1 (OF 12) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter—well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter's always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter's invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It's beautiful, it's opulent, it's private—so a week of putting up with Walter's weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn't a chance to reconnect be…nice? With Something Is Killing The Children and The Department of Truth, James Tynion IV has changed the face of horror in modern comics — now get ready for his most ambitious story yet, alongside his Detective Comics partner Álvaro Martínez Bueno!

PrintWatch: DC Horror Presents The Conjuring the Lover #1 is also going for a second printing with a new cover by Bill Sienkiewicz, also in stores on Tuesday, the 13th of July.

DC HORROR PRESENTS THE CONJURING THE LOVER #1 Second Printing

(W) David L. Johnson-McGoldrick, Rex Ogle, Scott Snyder (A) Garry Brown, Dave Johnson, Denys Cowan (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

The terrifying debut of the tie-in to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It begins here, with a story that's bursting at the seams with clues about the new film. Meet Jessica. Jessica just returned to her freshman year of college after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester's poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she'd never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched. She soon comes to realize that something evil made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman? Read this nerve-racking tale, creepily crafted by Conjuring screenwriter David L. Johnson-McGoldrick and Rex Ogle with heart-stopping art from Garry Brown and chill-inducing covers by Bill Sienkiewicz, to find out! Retail: $3.99