PrintWatch: Tigress Island, Absolute Batman/Wonder Woman & Sirens

PrintWatch: Tigress Island, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, End Of Life, The Peril of the Brutal Dark, Skinbreaker, Sirens printings

Article Summary Image Comics announces second printings for Tigress Island #1 and several Skinbreaker editions

DC Comics sends End Of Life #1, The Peril of the Brutal Dark #1, and Sirens: Love Hurts #1 to reprint

Absolute Wonder Woman Annual #1 earns a second printing, Absolute Batman #15 goes to third printing

Key issue details, creative teams, and release dates for all titles hitting new print runs in April 2026

PrintWatch: Image Comics put Tigress Island #1 and Skinbreaker #3 to second printings, as well as #5 and #6 of the Skinbreaker Treasury Edition, all for the 1st of April 2026.

TIGRESS ISLAND #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A/CA) EPHK

MINISERIES PREMIERE From PATRICK KINDLON (GEHENNA) and EPHK (HARPY). A group of down-on-their-luck actresses are kidnapped to an island prison run by a sadistic female warden. Working together is their only chance of escape, but trust issues abound! Action-adventure inspired by exploitation films. Ridiculously fun. Seriously sexy.

$3.99 4/1/2026

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A/CA) EPHK

SKINBREAKER #3 2ND PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

THE ACCLAIMED HIT FROM ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAVID FINCH CONTINUES! New enemies have come for The Elder and his tribe– but are his own people an even greater threat?

$4.99 4/1/2026

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #5 2ND PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER!

Anok learns the true cost of being The Elder…but at what price?

$14.99 4/1/2026

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #6 2ND PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER!

The battle that had to happen – Anok vs [SPOILER]!

$14.99 4/1/2026

PrintWatch: And DC Comics sends End Of Life #1, The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #1, Sirens: Love Hurts #1, and Absolute Wonder Woman Annual #1 to second printings and Absolute Batman #15 to a third printing…

The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #1 Second printing main cover by Jacob Phillips

The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #1 Second printing open-to-order variant by Hayden Sherman

Written by Chris Condon, Art by Jacob Phillips

On Sale: 4/22/26 $3.99 $4.99

END OF LIFE #1 Second Printing Cvr A Gerald Parel (MR)

END OF LIFE #1 Second Printing Cvr B Rafa Sandoval Card Stock Var (MR)

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Gerald Parel

KYLE STARKS AND STEVE PUGH TAKE ON A HITMAN IN TROUBLE! Professional hitman Eddie Stallion has messed up. He's accidentally robbed the Raven, a high-ranking boss of the international cabal of assassins the Menagerie, of which Eddie is a member…or he was. Now with a price on his head, Eddie chooses to hide in the one place everyone knows he'd never go…the small midwestern town of Pluto, home of his estranged father and known hard-ass George Stallion. Looking for safe harbor, Eddie instead finds his resentful father dying of cancer, old friends looking to collect that bounty, Menagerie assassins who have wandered into town, a cancelled newspaper comic-strip creator turned local crime lord, and oh yeah, his childhood first love, too. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh, the team behind Peacemaker Tries Hard!, present the story of a man-child assassin with some very grown-up problems. As Eddie grows more attached to the people of Pluto, he'll have to step in to solve those problems the only way a hitman knows how!

$3.99/4.99 4/15/2026

SIRENS LOVE HURTS #1 (OF 4) Second Printing Cvr A Babs Tarr (MR)

SIRENS LOVE HURTS #1 (OF 4) Second Printing Cvr B Derrick Chew Foil Var (MR)

(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Babs Tarr

HARLEY, IVY, CATWOMAN, AND BLACK CANARY BROUGHT TO YOU BY FAN-FAVORITE CREATORS TINI HOWARD AND BABS TARR! Introducing Gotham's most eligible bachelorettes…for at least a little while longer! First, there's Catwoman, who's been playing cat and mouse with her two favorite boy toys–Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight himself, Batman. Next up? Harley Quinn, who's recently single and now committed only to her hot girl era. Of course, there's also Poison Ivy, who just wants to enjoy her solitude…as long as her best friend Harley's there to enjoy it with her. And then there's the new girl, Black Canary, who's engaged to the love of her life, Green Arrow–but the closer they get to the wedding day, the more it feels like they might not be so written in the stars after all. But these four fabulous women aren't meeting to discuss any of that. At least, not willingly. There's a killer on the loose in Gotham City–a killer of women. And when Black Canary realizes stopping the murders requires more criminal company than she's used to keeping, she finds herself reluctantly teaming up with the infamous Gotham City Sirens for the hunt. Easier said than done when the four of them can barely make it through one lousy brunch… Fan-favorite writer Tini Howard (Catwoman, Harley Quinn) teams with superstar artist Babs Tarr (Batgirl) to bring you the sexiest and most scintillating DC Black Label series yet!

$4.99/5.99 4/15/2026

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Third Printing Cvr A Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Third Printing Cvr B Lucio Parillo Card Stock Var

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe!

$4.99/5.99 4/15/2026

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing Cvr A Mattia De Iulis

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing Cvr B Hayden Sherman Card Stock Var

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis

THE FIRST ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL IS HERE! The experience of briefly becoming Medusa in order to save Gateway City changed Diana. It haunts her, and she has never stopped seeking an answer from the gods. Her pleas to Athena have gone unanswered…until now. If she wants justice, the mission is deadly and uncertain. Is it worth the risk just to set right one injustice? Breakout artist Mattia de Iulis returns to the series for a visually spectacular epic of mythological crimes and personal redemption!

$5.99/6.99 4/15/2026

