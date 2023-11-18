Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Lotus Land, printwatch, punisher, transformers

PrintWatch: Transformers, Punisher, Lotus Land Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: Second printings coming for Punisher #1 from Marvel, Lotus Land #1 from Boom Studios and Transformers #2 from Image Comics/Skybound/Hasbro.

PrintWatch: Marvel sends Punisher #1 to a second printing by David Pepose and Dave Wachter, with a cover by Wachter from the internal artwork of the first printing. And published on the 10th of January 2024.

Printwatch: Transformers #2 by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer goes to a second printing with three variant covers that spotlight favourite characters and their first appearances in the series by Jason Howard with Soundwave, Cliffjumper, and Duke, for the 20th of December.

Printwatch: Lotus Lane #1 by Darcy Van Poelgees and Caio Filipe gets a second printing from Boom Studios and a cover by Filipe, for the 13th of December.

And we have the visual of the standard Superior Spider-Man #1 second print cover by Mark Bagley from previous Printwatch.

LOTUS LAND #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG FILIPE

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT238020

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A/CA) Caio Filipe

In a Vancouver of the future painted with ultramodern decay, a groundbreaking advancement in technology promises an end to entropy itself. But when an attack on this mysterious "Keeper Program" threatens the lives of everyone tied to it, retired Police Detective Bennie Strikman is called to investigate one last case. Eisner-winning and Harvey-nominated writer and director Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) is joined by rising star artist Caio Filipe (Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins) for this timely and thought-provoking look into the human condition, set in a dystopia that's as grounded as it is metaphysical.In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 Final Orders Due: Nov 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

TRANSFORMERS #2 2ND PTG CVR A HOWARD

IMAGE COMICS

OCT238230

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance!In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 Final Orders Due: Nov 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

