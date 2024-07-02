PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man, Absolute Power, Gatchaman And More

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: , , ,

  • Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man #1 hits a seventh printing with a new cover.
  • Hellverine, Ghost-Spider, and Thanos comics go to second printings.
  • DC's Absolute Power: Ground Zero and Image's Blood Squad Seven get reprints.
  • Gatchaman #1 includes a digital copy of Free Comic Book Day #0 in its second run.

PrintWatch: Marvel has sent Hellverine, Ghost-Spider, and Thanos to second printing, and Ultimate Spider-Man #1 to a seventh printing. Image has Blood Squad Seven and DC has Absolute Power: Ground Zero.

PrintWatch: Hellverine #2 gets a second printing with a Tony Daniel cover, and a 1:25 variant by Sergio Davilia for the 7th of August.

HELLVERINE #2 TONY DANIEL 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
HELLVERINE #2 SERGIO DAVILA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
Price: $3.99
FOC Date: 7/08/24
On Sale: 08/07/24

PrintWatch: Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #2 gets a second printing with a Mark Bagley cover, and a 1:25 variant by Stephanie Hans for the 7th of August.

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2 MARK BAGLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2 STEPHANIE HANS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
Price: $3.99
FOC Date: 7/08/24
On Sale: 08/07/24

PrintWatch: Thanos And The Infinity Watch Annual #1 gets a second printing with a Chad Hardin cover, and a 1:25 variant by Mike McKone for the 7th of August.

THANOS ANNUAL #1 CHAD HARDIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [IW]
THANOS ANNUAL #1 MIKE MCKONE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [IW] (1:25)
Price: $3.99
FOC Date: 7/08/24
On Sale: 08/07/24

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 gets a seventh printing with a Marco Checchetto cover, for the 7th of August.

PrintWatch

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO 7TH PRINTING VARIANT
Price: $5.99
FOC Date: 7/08/24
On Sale: 08/07/24

PrintWatch: Blood Squad Seven #1 gets a second printing with a Paul Fry cover, for the 24th of July.

PrintWatch

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1 Second Printing
(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Paul Fry
SERIES PREMIERE
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/24/2024

PrintWatch: Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 gets a second printing with a Dan Mora cover, for the 24th of July.

PrintWatch

ABSOLUTE POWER GROUND ZERO #1 Second Printing
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora
THE DOMINOS FALL! Written by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Nicole Maines and Chip Zdarsky Art by Gleb Melnikov, Skylar Patridge and V Ken Marion. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/24/2024

PrintWatch: Gatchaman #1 gets a second printing with a Chris Batista cover, for the 24th of July, with the Free Comic Book Day #0 issue now included.

PrintWatch

GATCHAMAN #1 Second Printing
(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Chris Batista
Back by popular demand—Gatchaman's triumphant return gets a second printing! As an added bonus for this second printing, we're adding a QR code that links to a digital copy of Gatchaman #0, the Free Comic Book Day issue that provides awesome easy entry points into Mad Cave's entire Gatchaman line! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/07/2024

