Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

PrintWatch: Ultimate, Transformers, Godzilla, Calexit, Darkstalkers

PrintWatch: Second prints for Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Transformers, Godzilla, Calexit, Darkstalkers, and third for Marvel Rivals

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man, Transformers, and Godzilla all get hotly anticipated second printings this fall.

Marvel Rivals reaches a third printing, reflecting its growing popularity among comic fans.

New printings for Calexit, Darkstalkers X Street Fighter, and Prodigal Son signal continued strong demand.

Transformers kicks off a new story arc with key first appearances and rival showdowns in second printings.

PrintWatch: Playing catchup.. I haven't run a Printwatch since before San Diego Comic-Con… and Marvel, Image, Black Mask, Amp and Udon studios have been busy with their second and third printings!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT 09/17/2025

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19 TRADD MOORE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25] 09/17/2025

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 LEINIL YU 2ND PRINTING VARIANT On Sale 08/27/2025

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 MARK BROOKS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25] On Sale 08/27/2025

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS #1 PHIL NOTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT On Sale 08/27/2025

MARVEL RIVALS #1 TOKITOKORO 3RD PRINTING VARIANT 09/17/2025

CALEXIT THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG (MR) 9/10/2025

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) C. Granda (CA) Elisa Pocetta

WHAT IF CALIFORNIA REFUSED TO BE RULED? Black Mask is drop-kicking Fascism. (-Rolling Stone) In CALEXIT, the citizens of the California Sovereign Republic struggle to seize power back from U.S. occupying forces. Jamil, a warzone courier (aka smuggler), and Zora, a young leader in the Mulholland Resistance, attempt to escape Occupied Los Angeles — but it's total war on the streets of Los Angeles as California attempts to seize freedom or die trying. It's a genre known as 'speculative fiction,' but it doesn't seem so speculative anymore. (-The San Francisco Chronicle) Second Printing cover by Elisa Pocetta. $4.99

DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER BLOOD THRONE #1 (ONE SHOT) 2ND PTG 8/20/2025

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Alberto Alburquerque

2nd printing of this sold-out issue! Fighters like Cammy, Charlie, Felicia, Talbain and more have found themselves trapped in the Darkstalker dimension… along with half the city of Chicago! The World Warriors and Night Warriors must join forces to protect thousands of terrified humans from endless hordes of demonic creatures. Unfortunately, these heroes of two worlds may tear each other apart first… A chilling new story arc begins here… who will be the true LORDS OF THE MAKAI? $4.99

PRODIGAL SON #2 (OF 4) Second Printing 9/10/2025

(W) Martin Kove, Clay Adams, and Don Handfield (A) Alper Geçgel (CA) Erwin J Arroza

The scorching Western from Hollywood legend Martin Kove (Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid) sells out again! Don't miss the series that critics are calling "a brutal, unflinching look at revenge in the Old West" and "the spiritual successor to Unforgiven." Back for a second printing! "The brutal journey continues! The Kid's quest for vengeance against the Grey Devils takes a deadly turn when The Man in Black reluctantly agrees to teach him how to kill. But when they stumble upon a settlement ravaged by the Grey Devils, The Kid learns that vengeance comes at a terrible price. When a woman who's lost everything joins their mission, the unlikely trio makes a blood pact to destroy every last Grey Devil—no matter the cost." $4.99

GHOST PEPPER #1 2ND PTG CVR A LUDO LULLABI 8/27/2025

GHOST PEPPER #1 2ND PTG CVR B ARTGERM VAR 8/27/2025

(W) Ludo Lullabi (A) Ludo Lullabi, Adriano Lucas (CA) Ludo Lullabi

For fans of THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US and BATTLE CHASERS comes an exclusive new action series from rising star **LUDO LULLABI **(TRANSFORMERS, Battle Chasers) about forgotten heroes, cutthroat food trucks, and saving the world…again.

Humanity survived a monstrous threat, but the world isn't better for everyone. Every day Loloi hits the road to deliver her delicious cooking to the masses, outsmarting her treacherous competition and staying one step ahead of the massive robots "protecting" them all. But everything changes when she serves a mysterious warrior named Ash, whose secrets might just save the world…if his superhuman strength doesn't destroy it first.$4.99/$5.99

TRANSFORMERS #19 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD 9/3/2025

TRANSFORMERS #19 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD QUINTESSONS VAR 9/3/2025

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Ludo Lullabi, Adriano Lucas (CA) Jason Howard

**NEW STORY ARC ** WHAT HAPPENED TO MEGATRON? The story that every fan has demanded begins RIGHT HERE. $3.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Ludo Lullabi, Adriano Lucas (CA) Jason Howard **NEW STORY ARC ** WHAT HAPPENED TO MEGATRON? The story that every fan has demanded begins RIGHT HERE. $3.99 TRANSFORMERS #20 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD DECEPTICON CVR 9/3/2025

TRANSFORMERS #20 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD AUTOBOT VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

WHAT'S NEXT FOR OPTIMUS PRIME? The Autobots revive a group of allies who could change the tide of their war with the Decepticons, but they don't know who or what is coming for them… This issue features key first appearances of fan favorite characters from the worlds of TRANSFORMERS and** G.I. JOE**. $3.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard WHAT'S NEXT FOR OPTIMUS PRIME? The Autobots revive a group of allies who could change the tide of their war with the Decepticons, but they don't know who or what is coming for them… This issue features key first appearances of fan favorite characters from the worlds of TRANSFORMERS and** G.I. JOE**. $3.99 TRANSFORMERS #21 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD DECEPTICON CVR

TRANSFORMERS #21 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD AUTOBOT VAR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Jason Howard

AUTOBOTS VS DECEPTICONS The face-off you demanded between Optimus Prime and SPOILER is here. $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!