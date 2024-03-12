Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, X-Men | Tagged: avengers, crave, last mermaid, printwatch, thundercats, ultimate x-men

PrintWatch: Ultimate X-Men, Avengers, ThunderCats, Crave, Last Mermaid

PrintWatch: New printings for Ultimate X-Men #1, Avengers Twilight #1, ThunderCats #1, The Last Mermaid #1 and Crave #2 and 3.

Article Summary Ultimate X-Men #1 heads to a third printing with a rare 1:25 variant, releasing April 25.

ThunderCats #1 third printing by Dynamite features a new David Nakayama cover for April 10.

The Last Mermaid #1 by Derek Kirk Kim is back to print at Image Comics, debuting April 3.

Crave #2 and #3 sell out, sparking a reprinting rush at Image Comics, available April 3.

PrintWatch: New second printing for Ultimate X-Men #1, Avengers Twilight #1, ThunderCats #1, The Last Mermaid #1 and Crave #2 and 3, from Marvel, Dynamite and Image Comics. Take a peek what's on the way.

PrintWatch: Ultimate X-Men #1 has sold through two printings, even though only the first one arrived last week, and is already going to a third printing with a 1:25 variant, out for the 25th of April. No covers yet. But Avengers Twilight #1 has gone to a third printing with this Alex Ross cover for the 18th of April.

PrintWatch: Dynamite Entertainment has confirmed a sell out of the second printing and now a third printing of ThunderCats #1 and that "ThunderCats #2 reorders are moving quickly, very quickly. We will more likely than not be sold out in the next few days." ThunderCats #2 includes first appearance of Calica The third printing of ThunderCats #1 features a cover by David Nakayama based on his cover for the first printing, with a solo focus on Lion-O, featuring the franchise logo. Other variations like "virgin" and foil will also be offered. This third printing will coincide with the third issue being on FOC this week and will release in stores alongside it on the 10th of April.

PrintWatch: Derek Kirk Kim's The Last Mermaid is published tomorrow from Image Comics but has already sold out completely at the distributor level, so Image will rush the debut issue back to print for the 3rd of April alongside issue 2. "The response to the first issue of The Last Mermaid has been so heartwarming and encouraging, I'm a bit loss for words," said Kim. "I'm so grateful to all the retailers and comic fans who have embraced this series despite the unusual format and premise. I promise to work as hard as I can to pay off the support in the subsequent issues. Thank you, thank you, thank you!" The Last Mermaid marks the highly anticipated return of Kim to the comics scene after a decade. "The epic science fiction series introduces readers to a long mermaid, surviving in a mecha as she journeys across a dystopian, drought laden futurescape… A lone mermaid roams an endless wasteland on a quest beyond reason. To press ever onward, she must survive the interminable stretches between tiny pockets of water, the roaming bands of cybernetic cannibals, and the fearsome mutant beasts. What propels her forward to take such a risk?"

PrintWatch: Crave #2 and #3 by writer/artist Maria Llovet and published by Image Comics have sold out completely at the distributor level and are being fast-tracked by Image Comics for reprint this week, available in comic shops for the 3rd of April. "Crave , a mysterious app that promises to make your desires come true, spreads among the students of an elite university who use it as a hookup app. David, a top student, engages in a game of seduction with the unattainable Alexandra. But as requests to the app escalate and wreak havoc on campus, David and his friends' only chance to stop this spiral is to find out what really lies behind Crave . Perhaps best described as Black Mirror meets Eyes Wide Shut by way of Pretty Little Liars, this plot twisty, dark academia, six-issue miniseries has kept readers on the edge of their seats with every flip of the page." "I can't be more thankful to readers and retailers for their continued support of Crave ," said Llovet. "I'm thrilled that people is enjoying the series, this is truly the most wonderful reward for a creator!"

PrintWatch: We also have the covers from a previous Printwatch, Night People #1 second printing, Wolverine #44 second printing and Ultimate Black Panther #1 second printing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!