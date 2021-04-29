PrintWatch: Ultramega, Chasing The Dragon and Laila Starr

PrintWatch: James Harren's kaiju-action comic book Ultramega continues its domination, with a third printing of issues #1 and second printing of issue #2 announced today. Image/Skybound will reprint both issues with new covers by Harren, available in full color and in black and white. Ultramega #2 and Ultramega #1 reprints will be available in comic book shops on Wednesday, the 26th of May;

Ultramega by James Harren #1, third printing Cover B 1:5 copy incentive – MAR218745

PrintWatch: Boom Studios has announced today that The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #1 by Ram V (Swamp Thing, Blue in Green), artist Filipe Andrade (Captain Marvel), and letterer AndWorld Design, that explores the fine line between living and dying in Mumbai through the lens of magical realism, has sold out a second time at the distributor level. Boom has a third printing featuring a new cover by series artist Filipe Andrade, available in stores on the 26th of May. The second printing will arrive in stores next Wednesday.

With humanity on the verge of discovering immortality, the avatar of Death is fired and relegated to the world below to live out her now-finite days in the body of twenty-something Laila Starr in Mumbai. Struggling with her newfound mortality, Laila hatches a plan and soon discovers a way to be placed at the time and location where the creator of immortality will be born . . . But will Laila take her chance to permanently reverse the course of (future) history, or does a more shocking fate await her within the coils of mortal existence?

PrintWatch: Chasing The Dragon #1 by Denton J. Tipton and Menton3 from Heavy Metal Magazine will get getting a second printing with a new cover by Joseph Michael Linsner.

In Chasing the Dragon, New York Times Bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton and celebrated painter menton3 explore a dark fantasy world ravaged by the rampant abuse of a drug made from the blood of dragons.

For every ten copies of the second printing ordered, retailers can order a "virgin" cover version of the second printing.