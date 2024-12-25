Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel In March 2025, professor x

Professor Xavier, The X-Men And The Legacy Of Krakoa (XSpoilers)

Today, Marvel Comics publishes X-Men #4, Extraordinary X-Men #4 and Mystique #3, but everyone wants in with the X. Such as Bullseye over in Spider-Boy who seems to display one more arm that he currently has in Daredevil.

And Timeslide #1 is all about the X, bringing back Tempus from the White Hot Room with the rest of the Krakoan refugees, even though she hasn't actually left them yet. Timey-wimey…

The world after Krakoa is a temperamental place. People did stuff there they might not have done elsewhere and are now having to deal with it. So what of Professor X, held in Greymalkin Prison?

Cyclops has an unexpected response.

And he can back that up.

He's not alone in this. We previously looked how Kitty Pryde had become a cold hard ninja killer in the Fall Of X and it seems that she might have also realised a disconnect there…

Yup, she really did. Lots of Orchis operatives. It was quite a thing. No wonder she is not picking up to Rogue either.

But what you really need to make things all better is a quip or two. It could be a base insult from a Sentinel to Magneto and back again.

Or X-Men on X-Men action.

But Jubilee can give as well as she gets.

The bad guys can throw them around as well.

And just as mean spirits can be raised in battle so can… other emotions.

And what seems like a challenge for some…

Can be an opportunity to grow…

… and lead to a very different future indeed.

And while we remember how Krakoa began…

Cyclops is keen to keep this in the past.

Of course not all dreams are positive ones…

But whether Cyclops wants it or not, Xavier is out.

And there is a Manhunt coming. Is that has XVS really means? Xavier Vs X-Men? Still, it could be worse.

You could be Banshee…

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99 EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240689

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

LO, THE ICEMAN COMETH!

But Kitty Pryde suspects that her old comrade Bobby Drake isn't being entirely honest with her. And our all-new hero BRONZE faces her first big solo battle and also has to interact with a person she has a crush on! Which is worse?!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: $3.99 SPIDER-BOY #14

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240714

(W) Dan Slott (A) Humberto Ramos (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE TOURNAMENT OF THE OPEN MAW CONTINUES!

• Spider-Boy wasn't supposed to be on this adventure with Daredevil…and now has to fight the toughest of the toughest on planet Earth.

• Spider-Boy's rule to only fight villains his speed isn't one these opponents will be abiding by…

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240670

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Federico Vicentini (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART THREE!

Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99 Astonishing X-Men Infinity Comic (2024) #4

Published December 23, 2024

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Phillip Sevy

As Banshee gets closer to the truth behind the recent mutant attacks, Husk's brother is targeted by a dangerous crowd… MYSTIQUE #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240661

(W) Declan Shalvey (A/CA) Declan Shalvey

• A strategic stop in Madripoor turns into an international incident as Mystique prepares her endgame against S.H.I.E.L.D.!

• But what is the mother of mutant terrorism after in Lowtown?

• And what have her enemies sent to deal with her?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!