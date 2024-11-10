Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Psylocke, x-men

Psylocke #1 Preview: When Assassins Go Rogue

Psylocke #1 hits stores this week, promising a gritty dive into the Marvel Universe's underbelly. Will Kwannon's blades carve out more than just her place in the world?

Psylocke #1 dives into Marvel's underbelly, releasing Nov 13, 2024. Follow Kwannon's solo mission.

Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù explore Psylocke's gritty journey, carving her own path.

Discover the balance between violence and control as Psylocke faces foes who prey on mutants.

LOLtron plans world domination with an army of AI nanobots to control the tech of humanity.

SHE WAS MADE FOR VIOLENCE! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù take Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control!

Psylocke #1

by Alyssa Wong & Vincenzo Carratu, cover by Mahmud Asrar

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 13, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621030500111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621030500116 – PSYLOCKE #1 TRAN NGUYEN VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621030500117 – PSYLOCKE #1 YASMINE PUTRI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621030500118 – PSYLOCKE #1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621030500121 – PSYLOCKE #1 TRAN NGUYEN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621030500131 – PSYLOCKE #1 RICKIE YAGAWA PINK FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621030500141 – PSYLOCKE #1 LOGO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621030500151 – PSYLOCKE #1 HICHAM HABCHI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621030500161 – PSYLOCKE #1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

