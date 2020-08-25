Punchline Returns In Antarctic Press November 2020 Solicits

Punchline returns to Antarctic Press in November, after a pandemic-related pause. In the same month that DC Comics is publishing its first Punchline-titles comic book. Could there be a war of Punchlines on the comic book stand? Though we did have simultaneous Moon Girls from Marvel and Moonstone… oh and check the cover to the Tremendous Trump collection in the manner of Trump-supporting Jim Steranko in the rest of Antarctic Press' 2020 soliictations.

PUNCHLINE #11 (RES)

SEP201103

(W) Bill Williams (A) Leandro Oliveira, Tiago Barsa

"Secret Shepherds" Fate drops Mel into an action-packed spy story. Is there a shootout in Siberia? CHECK! Is there power-drinking in a casino? CHECK! Is there a twisted villain with revenge on his mind? DOUBLE CHECK! Is Mel carrying a heart-breaking secret? (Sadly) CHECK!

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $3.99

HOT VALLEY DAYS & COCAINE NIGHTS #2 (OF 3) (MR)

SEP201105

(W) Matthew Spradlin (A) Farid Karami

MATURE READERS

BASED ON A TRUE STORY. Janie's decision to leave the business is causing rippling effects within her crew. The tension between her and her brother Jimmy is high. Zack is out of control. And after they both meet their cartel connection, Matias, in the early '80s, the whole wild ride starts to wind down along with the decade. Will Janie go out with a whimper… or a BANG?

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

WALL MIGHT TRILOGY TP

SEP201098

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timothy Lim

Collecting for the very first time the bestselling political satire trilogy! When Deep State operatives, swamp creatures, and old political foes resurface to wreak havoc across America, it's up to WALL-MIGHT and MIGHT-FENCE to restore peace and justice! Contains My Hero MAGAdemia: Wall-Might, Wall-Might: First Term, Part II, and Wall-Might 3: The MAGAlorian!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $19.99

TREMENDOUS TRUMP TRADE WAR TP

SEP201099

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS

Collects Tremendous Trump, Tremendous Trump: A Man-Child Covfefe, Tremendous Trump: World War T, She-Trump, Barack Panther vs. Tremendous Trump – Red Triumph

Trades, or trade paperbacks, that is-which they call TPBs for short, not a lot of people know that-trades are easy to make, trades are good. We've got a YUGE Trump trade coming out, the biggest any publisher has ever printed, believe us. The fake news says there were bigger, but you can't trust them. This is big like no one's ever seen. And it's going to be so great, you'll be sending us the most beautiful love letters about it!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $19.99

PIRATES VS NINJAS TP

SEP201100

(W) Fred Perry, Wes Hartman (A) Craig Babiar

Attend, lowly genin, and harken, ye scurvy dogs, to a tale lost to time, from the distant age of 2007. Witness once again the culmination of a lethal rivalry that has pervaded throughout the ages, an epic clash that pits cutlass against katana, pistols against shuriken, Jolly Roger against jonin jutsu. This is the battle for real, ultimate power …the war of pirates vs ninjas.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

GOLD DIGGER #281

SEP201101

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

The dimensional cloaks set against the Umbra's hordes have been shattered, and horrors from across the multiverse swarm in to crush the Earth. However, the good guys can still cut off the invasion if they make a stand in the ruins of Jade-Realm. What is needed is a sacrificial band of brave heroes, small enough to slip in unnoticed but strong enough to kick some arse…one last time! This looks like a job for the Vaultron Force!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

GOLD DIGGER REMASTERED OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

SEP201102

(W) Fred Perry (A/CA) Fred Perry

First appearing in print in October of 1991, Fred Perry's phenomenal Gold Digger is rapidly approaching its 30th anniversary, but with so much of the earliest material long since sold out, even in collected form, new readers may feel a little wary of jumping on board. Well, we decided to fix that and start the party a little early while we're at it! Collected for the first time in this one massive ,600+ page volume:

The 1st appearance of Gold Digger from the pages of Mangazine, – The original 4-issue Gold Digger miniseries,

The first 19 issues of the Gold Digger regular black-and-white series. ALL IN FULL COLOR!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $49.99