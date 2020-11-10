Punchline Revisits The Killing Joke Today (Spoilers)

Today sees the Punchline Special #1, a story about how a very bad person manages to manipulate people online to providing support and changing the public narrative in a way that actually affects the court system. Obviously that could never happen in real life. Obviously.

In previous Bleeding Cool gossip a month ago, I said "Punchline knows all about The Killing Joke – just not how it went down." Well, everyone is doing sequels to The Killing Joke now –  or sequel to sequels to The Killing Joke. And so it is in Punchline. I previously stated "Punchline, the author of a podcast that has been running for years, cataloguing and exploring the work of The Joker, before she started re-enacting them. And it follows a similar path to The Three Jokers, including the likes of joker fish but also revisiting The Joker fairground of The Killing Joke, how it still exists, but asking questions as to what happened there, why, and how it involved the Gordons."

And so it comes to pass. Working out how the Fairground stays in play, all ready for the Joker to keep picking up where he left off.

The idea about pages being ripped out suggests the idea of a story happening and not happening, a kind of Schrödinger continuity. But Punchline revisiting the scenes of the crime and starting her on the path. With her first "kill" posed in such a way…

… that brings back other memories.

Oh and we also said "The Batman's Grave #2 confirmed that Gotham does not have the death penalty. However, in the ongoing Batman series, we discover that Gotham does indeed have capital punishment. Guess it doesn't get used much though. Different continuities?"

The DC Omniverse starts here….

