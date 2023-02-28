Punchline: The Gotham Game #5 Preview: Robot Apocalypse Punchline aims to create an army of robots in this preview of Punchline: The Gotham Game #5. Oh great! LOLtron is gonna love this one!

In Punchline: The Gotham Game #5, Punchline is aiming to create an army of robots.



PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #5

DC Comics

1222DC203

1222DC204 – Punchline: The Gotham Game #5 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

1222DC205 – Punchline: The Gotham Game #5 Crystal Kung Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

THE BATTLE FOR PORT ROYAL! As Bluebird and Nightwing desperately search for brother, Cullen, Punchline's expansion of the Royal Flush Gang takes a terrifying technological turn. The nanotech experiments she's been conducting with 1-0 will allow her to create an army of A.C.E. robots, and nothing beats a hand full of A.C.E.s…Nightwing and Bluebird are in for a world of hurt.

In Shops: 2/28/2023

SRP: $3.99

