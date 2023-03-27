Punchline: The Gotham Game #6 Preview: Punchline Must LIVE Is Punchline dead for the finale of her mini-series? As this preview of Punchline: The Gotham Game #6 reveals, those reports are greatly exaggerated.

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #6

DC Comics

0123DC186

0123DC187 – Punchline: The Gotham Game #6 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0123DC188 – Punchline: The Gotham Game #6 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

RETURN OF THE CLOWN PRINCE! At the moment Punchline needed him the least, The Joker has returned to interfere with her war to take over as Gotham City's queen of crime. In The Joker's damaged and defeated state, will he help his former partner, or will he burn her the way he's burned everyone else? The epic conclusion to the bestselling Punchline miniseries is here, and it will change the shape of Gotham's villain world forever!

In Shops: 3/28/2023

SRP: $3.99

