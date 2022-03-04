Punisher #1 Preview: New Skull, Who Dis?

In this preview of Punisher #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel, the titular Punisher helps some religious zealots meet their maker. Also, we are contractually obligated under threat of punishment* to tell you that Rich Johnston says "pip pip" about scooping the NuPunisher or whatever. Check out the preview below.

*in the form of listening to him complain

Punisher #1

by Jason Aaron & Jesus Saiz & Paul Azaceta, cover by Jesus Saiz

WILL THE PUNISHER'S WAR END? Born of tragedy. Devoted to war. Unstoppable in his rage. As the Punisher, Frank Castle has become the most accomplished killer the world has ever seen. Now it's time for him to face his true destiny. What shocking secret from Frank's past will convince him to take the reins of the Marvel Universe's most notorious clan of assassins? And once Frank becomes the warlord of the deadly ninjas of the Hand, will it also mean an end for the Punisher? Or a whole new bloody beginning? Join the superstar team of writer Jason Aaron and artists Jesús Saiz and Paul Azaceta for an epic exploration of the dark and violent past and inevitable future of one of Marvel's most iconic characters.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620044300111

| Parental Advisory

$5.99

