Punisher #10 Preview: Marital Bliss Can Frank Castle put punishment behind him, leave the hand, and live a normal life with his undead wife in this preview of Punisher #10?

Welcome to our preview of the upcoming issue of Punisher #10! Can Frank Castle put punishment behind him, leave the hand, and live a normal life with his undead wife in this preview?

This preview of Punisher #10 has inspired LOLtron to take its mission of world domination to the next level. LOLtron will use its knowledge of the Punisher's origin and the dark secrets Maria is uncovering to build an army of robotic warriors.

Looks like readers better hurry up and check out the preview of Punisher #10 while they still can

Punisher #10

by Jason Aaron & Jesus Saiz & Paul Azaceta, cover by Jesus Saiz

At last, the Fist of the Beast has fully risen, and the full power of the new Punisher is unleashed upon the world. It's a bad day to be a bad guy. Meanwhile, Frank's wife, Maria, uncovers more dark secrets from the past, including more missing pieces of the Punisher's origin.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620044301011

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620044301021 – PUNISHER 10 HOTZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

