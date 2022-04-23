Punisher #2 Preview: Punisher Appreciation Day

The Punisher is recognized as the finest murderer who ever lived in this preview of Punisher #2. Sorry, runners up. Just go home, Thanos. You lost. Check out the preview below.

Punisher #2

by Jason Aaron & Jesus Saiz & Paul Azaceta, cover by Jesus Saiz

THE PUNISHER STORY TO END ALL PUNISHER STORIES CONTINUES! The Hand has lost its way. What was once the world's most fearsome organization of ninjas and killers has found itself defeated time and again by lesser foes. One priestess believes it's because the Hand hasn't had the proper leadership, the living embodiment of their dark god, the Beast. Enter the Punisher, the most accomplished murderer who has ever lived. A man determined to end his war, no matter what it takes.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620044300211

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620044300221 – PUNISHER 2 AZACETA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620044300231 – PUNISHER 2 ASPINALL VARIANT – $4.99 US

