Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, jim lee, newlitg
Absolute San Diego Comic-Con Variants: The Daily LITG, 16th June 2026
Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Variants
Article Summary
- Jim Lee’s Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con variants lead Bleeding Cool’s top stories.
- See the ten most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from DC exclusives and Absolute spoilers to Marvel and Transformers news.
- Catch more comics highlights including Gavin Guidry’s DC exclusive deal, Michael Turner art, and SDCC art coverage.
- Lying In The Gutters also revisits June 16 headlines from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book birthdays.
Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con Variants in Colour was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, finally taking Kpop Demon Hunters off its throne. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con Variants in Colour and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Jim Lee Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman SDCC Variants In Colour
- Deniz Camp Signs An Exclusive Writing Deal With DC Comics
- The Moment That Batman Meets Joker In Absolute Batman #21 (Spoilers)
- Official: Marvel Comics X-Men DNX Solicits For September 2026
- A New Arm For Absolute Wonder Woman
- It's 2026, Do You Know Where The Black Superheroes Are? The Set
- Vector Prime Protects Time in Transformers: Age of the Primes
- Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat In Absolute Batman #24 (Spoilers)
- Autobot Joyride Speeds Back Into Hasbro's Transformers Universe
- IDW Narrows Losses To Almost Nothing, Revenues Rise Thanks To Comics
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Gavin Guidry Also Recently Signed An Exclusive Deal With DC Comics
- Bring On The Bad Guys & Gals: The DC Art Of Michael Turner Kickstarter
- Art Collectors Get A Separate Comic Art Summit For San Diego Comic-Con
- Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat: The Daily LITG, 15th of June 2026
LITG one year ago, Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover
- Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover for Detective Comics #1100
- Comic Stores Angered Over DC Comics' Krypto Superman Premiere Prize
- A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys: CBS Encore Honors Brian Wilson
- Tom Brevoort & JM DeMatteis On The Marvel Masterworks Cancellations
- King of the Hill Season 14 Father's Day Teaser: Hank's Fatherly Advice
- Marvel 616 Day Comic Book Store Special Items Revealed (Spoilers)
- It's Superman Versus Godzilla with New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Set
- It's Order Up at RSVLTS as they Debut A New Bob's Burgers Collection
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Studio Series Set
- Zenescope Pulls Out Of Diamond Comics, Considers Legal Action
- Marvel Has Digital Giveaway For Marvel 616 Day As Well With A QR Code
- LeUyen Pham And Alex Puvilland To Draw First Madeline Graphic Novel
- McFarlane Animated Batman Figure in The Daily LITG, 15th June 2025
LITG two years ago, Marvel Cancels Iron Man
- Marvel Cancels Invincible Iron Man… What Of The Marriage?
- McFarlane Debuts Gold Label Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile
- New DC Comics Platinum Edition Figures Unveiled McFarlane Toys
- Dan DiDio Returns To DC Comics For Unfinished Business With Nightwing
- Batman #149 Should Make Even More Batfans Happy (Big Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Here's a Theory About Next Week's "Tales of The Tardis"
- Marvel Cancels Iron Man in the Daily LITG, 15th of June, 2024
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics Full September 2024 Solicits
- Brian K Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga #69 Issue Will Be The Sex Issue
- Batman #149 Should Make Lots Of Batfans Very Happy (Big Spoilers)
- Lily Renée on St. John's Abbott and Costello Comics #2, Up for Auction
- Black Phantom #1 from Frank Bolle and Gardner Fox, at Auction
- Hello Darkness #1 is a "Stealth" Something Is Killing The Children #1
- Ram V & Joelle Jones' Through Red Windows in Dstlry September Solicits
LITG three years ago, The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself:
- The Worst Thing The Beast Has Ever Done in Wolverine #34
- Doctor Who 60th Annv: Peter Davison & Georgia Tennant Trailer Released
- Peter Parker Moves On From Mary Jane And Gets a New Love (Spoilers)
- DC's New John Stewart: Green Lantern Project to be Like James Cameron
- The First X-Men Appearance of Jon Ironfire, Chronologically (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Creators Remember John Romita Sr. With Fondness
- TMNT Gets A Box Set Nobody Expected From NECA For SDCC
- Agatha Christie & Murder On The Orient Express Is Coming This October
- Something Is Killing The Children #31 Sees Orders Jump By 30%
- Bow Before RSVLTS as They Debut Their New Marvel Villains Collection
- Image Comics Break Out New Star Richard Blake With Hexagon Bridge
- Garth Ennis Returns To Write Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood
- Printwatch: Void Rivals, Spider-Man India, Dead By Daylight & More
- Cartoon Museum & SelfMadeHero To Fund First Graphic Novels
- The Supple Boiz & Bob Quinn's Kill Your Darlings From Image Comics
- Jeremy Hunt At Spitting Image's Gala Night in London's West End
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles in The Daily LITG, 15th June 2023
LITG four years ago, Better Call Saul
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 Teaser: An Oath Taken, An Oath Broken
- Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
- Daddy Superman Comes Home To Die In Action Comics in September
- Barry: HBO's Great Must-See Show Is Driven By Big Plot Hole
- Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
- Disney Santa Tim Allen Tries to Be Funny & Relevant, Fails Miserably
- Superman & Lois S02 Finale: Arrowverse Answers, Diggle/S03 & More
- Dan Slott To Change The Marvel Universe Before Leaving Fantastic Four
- The Boys S03E05: Comics Fans Can Expect a "Legend"-ary Appearance
- Hasbro Gives A Closer Look at Marvel Legends Infinity Ultron BAF Wave
- Immortal X-Men #2 Review: This One Is A Thrill Ride
- What's This Unpublished What If…? Page by Ron Randall & Art Nichols?
- New Origin Of Fictional Vietnam, Siancong, In The Marvel Universe
- Dan Slott Keeps Rewriting The History Of Watchers & Ultimate Nullifier
- Tony Stark, Iron Man, Addicted To Roller Skating Now?
- Webtoon Dismisses Comics as a 'Side-Hustle' In Ad Campaign, Apologises
- More Hulking & Wiccan From Marvel by Josh Trujillo & tokitokororo
- Joe Quesada's New 1:50 Cover For Sword Of Azrael #1, Explained
- J. M. DeMatteis's Missing Kraven Story, Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt?
- It's Mantine For Pokémon GO in The Daily LITG 15th June, 2022
- Al Ewing & Ramon Bachs Return Doctor Strange's Brother Victor Strange
LITG five years ago, Planet-Size Spoilers
- Halloween in September: Archie Comics September 2021 Solicitations
- Archie Comics Adds New Stories to Classic Collections
- Help – A Comic Book Kickstarter To Benefit The Hero Initiative
- Rob Liefeld's Early New Mutants and Cable Original Artwork Auctioned
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- SPOILERS: Does Planet-Size X-Men Have Its Roots In Rick Remender?
- Comics Folk React To… Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- Hasbro Reveals Future Figures For Star Wars: The Black Series
- The Flash #771 Spoils Itself With Its Own Cover (Self-Spoilers)
- This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO
- Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
- Wonder Woman Faces Her Fears With XM Studios Newest DC Statue
- Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
- Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman
- Frank Frazetta's Outlaw World White Apes Painting At Auction And More
- First Second Buys The Greater Good OGN by Whit Taylor & Joyce Rice.
- One of the Most Notorious Issues of Crime Does Not Pay, Up for Auction
- When Someone Puts 432 Copies Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 On eBay
- Comic Shops Get One-Per-Store Static Season One #1 Thank You Variant
- Venom #9 Just Doubled In Price To $85 on eBay
- Paul Dini/Adam Hughes Harley Quinn B&W Stories Only In New Collection
- Steve Ditko Spider-Man Original Artwork Pages With Stan Lee Auctioned
- Renegade Raider Homeworld in DC Omniverse- Batman/Fortnite #5 Comic
- The Flash #771 Spoils Itself With Its Own Cover (Self-Spoilers)
- Image Comics Announces Skybound X #1-5 Will Not Be Collected
- Nightwing #81 – Mystery Of Mayor Melinda Zucco, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman
- Albert Ching, New Marketing Manager Of DC Comics
- SPOILERS: Does Planet-Size X-Men Have Its Roots In Rick Remender?
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide 'N S*** – The Daily LITG, 15th June 2021
LITG six years ago, Emma Frost Statues
I suppose, discussion about Emma Frost's bust – I mean statues – may prove some distraction.
- Emma Frost Shows Her True Colors with Iron Studios X-Men Series
- Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
- Ten Thoughts About Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Spoilers)
- Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
- Dave Sim Pulls Plug on The Strange Death Of Alex Raymond
- Our Scooby-Doo Series Rankings: From "Ruh-Roh" to Scooby Snack-Worthy
- Highlander Gets its First Collectible Release from Chronicle
- The Artgerm DC Portfolio and Some Brilliant Capitalism
- Hasbro Gaming Greats – Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Edition
- Comics Folk Talk About the Impact of Dennis O'Neil
LITG seven years ago, Harley Quinn Statues
- "The Flash": Jessica Parker Kennedy Talks Possible Nora Return
- Would You Pay DC $5200 For a Harley Quinn Life-Size Statue That Comes In Five Pieces?
- DC Comics Black Label Logo Rumour Redesign to Resemble Classic Bullet Logo?
- Thanos is Back in Guardians of the Galaxy #6 (Preview)
- Futurama Fans: Here's a Rare Shot at the Bender Prototype
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Vito Delsante, writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo.
- Gisele Lagace, creator of Ménage à 3.
- John Fleming, writer of Badasssical
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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