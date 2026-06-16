Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, jim lee, newlitg

Absolute San Diego Comic-Con Variants: The Daily LITG, 16th June 2026

Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Variants

Article Summary Jim Lee’s Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con variants lead Bleeding Cool’s top stories.

See the ten most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from DC exclusives and Absolute spoilers to Marvel and Transformers news.

Catch more comics highlights including Gavin Guidry’s DC exclusive deal, Michael Turner art, and SDCC art coverage.

Lying In The Gutters also revisits June 16 headlines from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book birthdays.

Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con Variants in Colour was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, finally taking Kpop Demon Hunters off its throne. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con Variants in Colour and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover

LITG two years ago, Marvel Cancels Iron Man

LITG three years ago, The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself:

LITG four years ago, Better Call Saul

LITG five years ago, Planet-Size Spoilers

LITG six years ago, Emma Frost Statues

I suppose, discussion about Emma Frost's bust – I mean statues – may prove some distraction.

LITG seven years ago, Harley Quinn Statues

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Vito Delsante , writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo.

, writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo. Gisele Lagace , creator of Ménage à 3.

, creator of Ménage à 3. John Fleming, writer of Badasssical

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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